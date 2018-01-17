Khloe Kardashian Is Adding Maternity Jeans To Her Good American Denim Line

Khloe Kardashian is ready to make maternity jeans stylish as she announces the addition to her popular denim line.

The 33-year-old took to Snapchat and her Instagram stories to make the announcement last week. Kardashian gave followers a sneak peek at a few of the styles as she called them cute and said they fit really well.

People magazine reported on Khloe’s new merchandise as the site stated the line will be called Good Mama.

The article goes on to report that while Kardashian admits to never having worn maternity denim, she’s excited for the launch of her very own.

“These are a dream. I’ve never worn maternity denim before, so I’m really excited.”

While Khloe did not provide an exact launch date for her Good Mama maternity jeans, she did say the line will be released soon.

So far, no photos have been posted to Good American’s Instagram account of the maternity jeans, but fans can view screenshots of the styles.

Hello Giggles also reported on Khloe’s upcoming maternity line as the site states they’re excited after viewing the sneak peek.

It’s hard to know what fans are thinking of the new line as Kardashian’s Snapchat and Instagram stories did not provide a way for her followers to publicly comment.

However, it can be assumed that expectant moms are looking forward to the release of Good Mama maternity jeans as Khloe’s denim line has seen major success since its launch.

Kardashian was very vocal about her desire to create a denim line that was inclusive of all sizes as she features jeans in sizes 00 to 24.

Now, it appears the mom-to-be is expanding on the range as she seeks to add maternity sizes to her line.

Fashion and beauty site Elle reviewed some of Khloe’s denim in early 2017 as Good American received mixed reviews.

Despite her denim line being a hit or miss for people, it seems Kardashian has no intention of slowing down when it comes to adding to her growing empire.

So far, Khloe has added skirts, body suits, and sweatshirts to her line of premium denim.

With a starting price point of around $129 for a pair of jeans, fans can expect Kardashian’s maternity wear to be similarly priced as even a sweatshirt will set customers back a cool $169.