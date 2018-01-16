‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Bryan Craig Confirms Return

Bryan Craig left General Hospital to pursue other things, but the character of Morgan Corinthos was never recast. Over the course of the last several months, his name has been brought up in various storylines. Most recently, Ava (Maura West) has been thinking about Morgan and their relationship. She is having surgery to repair the burns that were caused by a fire after Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) learned she was responsible for Morgan’s death.

Rumblings of a Bryan Craig return have been all over social media, but the actor has denied them in the past. On today’s General Hospital he popped up during a scene with Ava. Immediately, fans began to speculate about how and why he would be appearing on the show. As it turns out, this isn’t a flashback, but a scene shot in the present. According to Soap Opera Digest, Bryan Craig has confirmed his brief General Hospital return. In fact, the confirmation came on social media from the star himself.

The role of Morgan Corinthos earned Bryan Craig a Daytime Emmy. He worked hard on the storyline, especially getting into the real way mental illness takes a hold of someone. Craig consulted with Maurice Benard on several occasions because that is what he deals with on a daily basis. The “death” of Morgan on General Hospital was something that really touched fans. Without Craig in the role, it has seemed like the character and the storylines surrounding him have gone to the wayside until recently.

With the return of Steve Burton as Jason, the loss of Morgan has really been brought front and center on General Hospital again. Bryan Craig is only back for the January 17 show, but something more long-term is what fans hope will come of it. There is a hole where Morgan used to fit in, and now, his presence is needed. Rumors have circulated for months about a recast, but no one will ever be the same as Bryan Craig. Unfortunately, this one-time appearance won’t have him interacting with many of the other General Hospital stars. Fans hope that in the future Craig will return, even if only on a part-time basis.