‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Valerie Tells Eli About Lani’s Baby, Tense Confrontation Over Paternity Secret

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will find out that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is pregnant. However, the conflicted detective will not share the news. Eli finds out from his mother, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). How will he react to the baby news? Expect a tense confrontation between Eli and Lani over the paternity lie.

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead state that Valerie shares some surprising news with her son. Unaware that Eli and Lani slept together, she shares the baby news. It won’t take him long to figure out that he could be the father of Lani’s baby.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli and Lani will have a conversation about the pregnancy. Considering the fact that the former FBI agent doesn’t like secrets, he will be upset. Adding to the emotional storyline is Eli’s childhood. Valerie kept the identity of his real father a secret for his entire life. Valerie lied for years, saying that another man was his dad.

When Eli was a grown man, he figured out that his mother didn’t tell the truth. By the time he found out that David was his father, the man was dead. He never had the chance to get to know him. He was denied that right and it caused a rift between Valerie and Eli. At one point, fans wondered if he would ever forgive his mother.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani has her reasons. However, so did Valerie Grant. In the end, the heart specialist regretted lying all those years. If Lani keeps this secret from JJ and Eli, she will also face regrets.

This is what Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) was trying to explain to Lani. Even if she can pass the baby off as JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss), he deserves to know the truth. Eli deserves to know he is a father. Then, there is the child, who will deserve to know his or her real father. There is also the other people who will be indirectly affected, like grandparents and other family members.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the confrontation could get intense. However, Lani will plead with Eli to keep their night of passion a secret. Even if he agrees, chances are things could get complicated. He will have to walk around Salem, watching another man raise a child that could be his. Considering his own childhood, that might be too much for Eli Grant.

Fans will have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to see what happens with Eli, Lani, and the paternity lie.