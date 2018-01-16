Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette In Minor Car Accident, Latest Update On Running Back

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor car accident. As of this report, it appears there were no serious injuries from the accident, and that Fournette was okay. The news arrives as Fournette and his team prepare for the biggest game of their latest NFL season against the New England Patriots with Sunday’s 2018 AFC Championship Game. Here are the latest details on Leonard Fournette’s car crash and what’s ahead for the rookie running back.

A tweet arrived on Tuesday afternoon from Jacksonville Jaguars Senior Manager of Public Relations Tad Dickman. In his Twitter post, he mentioned that Leonard Fournette was rear-ended by another driver on Tuesday. Dickman indicated that Leonard was okay and was able to drive himself home from the scene of the accident. Other Twitter posts arrived with regards to the accident, with one tweet showing the driver of the car that rear-ended Fournette’s car.

Another photo was posted on the Jacksonville Florida Highway Patrol Twitter page and praised Fournette for being a class act despite being involved in a fender bender. Apparently, Fournette posed for some pictures with a highway patrolman as well as a boy who was involved in the car accident.

Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are breathing yet another sigh of relief after this latest news. This past Sunday, Leonard Fournette was a major part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he exited the game before the end of the first half with a possible ankle injury, worrying those watching that he might be done for the game and postseason. Luckily, that was not the case.

Fournette returned to the game for the second half and continued to contribute for his team to help them keep their lead. The rookie running back ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-42 win. After an impressive first year in the league, he’s also currently among the favorites to win the NFL Rookie of the Year Award once awards are handed out.

Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Championship Game. As of this report, the Jaguars are heavy underdogs to the Patriots, who are expected to return to the Super Bowl and win it.