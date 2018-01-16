‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wednesday, Jan 17: Steffy Breaks Down With Bill, Brooke Shows The Bling

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 17 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is back with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in time to see the aftermath of their night of passion. Across town, there’s happy news at a family meeting, but someone was left out, and it prompts feelings of jealousy. The Forresters and Spencers have a dramatic day as B&B hits mid-week. Here’s what to expect in tomorrow’s episode of Bold.

Steffy Breaks Down In Despair

Now that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) hit Steffy with annulment papers, she descends into darkness. While many B&B fans hoped to see an end of Steffy’s mascara-smeared crying, she’s still carrying on tomorrow. Bill drops by the cliff house in Malibu and finds a tear-stained Steffy huddled on the sofa in a blanket of despair. Tearfully, Steffy says that her marriage to Liam can’t be saved. New spoilers hint that Bill will try to win Steffy soon.

Brooke And Ridge Celebrate

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) calls together the family to meet him and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at Forrester Creations to announce their engagement. Brooke shows off her ring, and they get congratulations from Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) even though Rick is conspiring to take down Ridge. Ridge decides not to invite Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) to join the family.

Time to celebrate Brooke and Ridge! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/X2X63PljZA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2017

Gossip About Bill’s Love Life

The latest B&B spoilers tease that tomorrow’s show features gossip about the new lady in Bill’s life. After Ridge announces that he and Brooke can get married because Bill signed an annulment, everyone wonders why. Speculation sparks about why Bill signed the papers so quickly and without a fuss. They assume that he’s got a new lover and Ridge, Rick, and Ivy discuss who the lady could be that would make Bill forget Brooke and move on so easily and faster than anyone expected.

Brooke Shocked At Steffy’s State

After the family gathering at FC, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central predict that Brooke decides to check on Steffy and find out why she didn’t show up for the announcement of the big news. Brooke wants Steffy’s support but when she shows up to see her future daughter-in-law. Brooke is stunned to find Steffy a wreck living like a sad slug on the couch. B&B spoilers hint that Steffy might spill the beans on why Liam left her and by the end of the week, Ridge knows too.

This secret just got even more complicated. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1o4EEUVZ3f — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2017

Hope Blesses Her Mom’s Wedding Plans

Sibling rivalry heats up soon, according to new spoilers after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gives her blessing to Ridge and Brooke. Rick, on the other hand, isn’t so excited. Even though Rick plays nice at the family meeting, he doesn’t want Ridge and Brooke getting hitched, and he and Hope will argue about their mother’s love life. Hope is Team Ridge, but Rick wants Thorne to win their mother’s heart. Check out the promo video below for a sneak peek at tomorrow’s B&B episode.

Also, catch up on the latest Bold spoilers for the week of Jan 15-19, Steffy’s plan to fake pregnancy trauma to get Liam back, and Liam’s tempting new job offer to run Spectra Fashions. Watch CBS daytime tomorrow to see all these B&B spoilers play out and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.