Seal Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation For Sexual Battery After Calling Oprah ‘Part Of The Problem’

Just days after Fox News reported that Seal blasted Oprah Winfrey for her widely-touted Golden Globe Awards speech targeting the widespread problem of sexual misconduct and abuse in Hollywood, the musician has found himself under fire (and potentially drowning in legal hot water) as he faces accusations all his own. Oprah’s awards ceremony speech was so well-received that it spawned talk and widespread support for a Winfrey 2020 presidential run.

“When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

The “Kiss from a Rose” Crooner also added a caption of his own, blatantly accusing Oprah of knowing of (or at least hearing about) Weinstein’s alleged abuse and keeping it quiet.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.”

Seal, who responded to Oprah’s Golden Globes speech by posting a couple of photos featuring Oprah and alleged serial sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein along with the blistering message above, has been accused by actress Tracey Birdsall of an incident of sexual misconduct which allegedly took place in 2016. According to 54-year-old Birdsall, Seal (her neighbor) attempted to force himself on her in his home kitchen.

As PEOPLE reports, it was just last week that 54-year-old Seal reached out to women across the globe to share their stories of being victims of sexual misconduct. Birdsall apparently took him up on his call, lobbing the singer with blistering detailed allegations which he now “vehemently denies.”

In a story first reported on by TMZ, Tracey Birdsall claims that Seal forcibly attempted to kiss her and even groped her breasts in his kitchen in the autumn of 2016. The actress claims that she pushed Seal, who was a neighbor and also reportedly a “close friend,” off of her immediately and told him to stop. She further alleges that the singer then blamed her clothing choices for the alleged assault, inferring that she was “asking for it” by choosing to wear the shorts and tank top she was reportedly wearing at the time.

According to Birdsall, Seal then groped her again before she was able to leave his home. The actress says that she has had no contact with her former neighbor friend since the incident. TMZ reports that Birdsall’s allegations against Seal have resulted in a criminal investigation for sexual battery being levied against the singer.

So @Seal, you ARE part of the problem! — Real Housewife EH (@JolynnMorgan) January 16, 2018

That's what you get when you accused the most powerful woman in the world… — ADEBOMI (@bomiangel) January 16, 2018

Oh please. Funny how the former neighbor only came out of the woodwork after he spoke up against #metoo #notme ! #meneither @Seal do not worry no sane rational person will believe this story. Timing is way too suspicious. — (((Nicki S))) (@NickiStern) January 16, 2018

Tracey Birdsall’s sexual battery claims against Seal reportedly made it to the desk of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, which is when TMZ reports that the actress officially reported the alleged attack to authorities.

For his part, Seal completely denies the allegations that he assaulted the woman who says she was once a good friend to the 90s radio mainstay. According to his representatives, the singer intends to “vigorously defend himself” against the actress’s claims of sexual misconduct.

KISS FROM A PERV? Seal is reportedly under investigation for sexual battery after his former neighbor accused him of forcefully kissing and groping her https://t.co/udoBUhfV0o pic.twitter.com/49Y70bSuQu — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 16, 2018

“He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is reportedly investigating Birdsall’s claims, although the department has declined to respond to media requests for comment on the matter.