Kim Zolciak Starts Promoting Wig Line After Getting ‘RHOA’ Publicity Over Bad Attitude

Kim Zolciak announced that she was returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year after negotiating a contract with Bravo. Kim was already filming her own show, Don’t Be Tardy, but the ratings and viewership are higher on the Real Housewives. For years, fans have called for Kim to return to the show because of the dynamics between her and NeNe Leakes, and her and Sheree Whitfield. Fans got what they wanted on this season, but some people suspect that Kim is back for other reasons. On Sunday’s episode of the show, Zolciak showed an ugly attitude, as she refused to work with the other ladies as they tried to address the issues between them.

Some people suspected that Kim was only returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta because Kroy Biermann has been fired from the NFL. Last year, he was released from the Atlanta Falcons and he was briefly signed to the Buffalo Bills. However, he was released before the season could start and it sounds like people assumed they needed money. According to a new Instagram post, Kim Zolciak is now promoting her brand new wig line as she’s causing trouble on the show. She was very rude and she completely ignored some of her co-stars.

It does sound like Kim Zolciak may have some hidden motives in coming back on the show. On Instagram, she was busy promoting her upcoming wig line to her Real Housewives of Atlanta fans. Since her husband is no longer working, fans suspect that Kim is coming back on the show for money. Plus, Zolciak appears to be very selfish this season, and perhaps she’s pretending to be egotistical because she knows drama is associated with ratings. If she’s responsible for bringing the ratings, she could get a full-time spot next season. While some people are thrilled that she’s back, others are not happy that she’s given two shows on Bravo because of her attitude. Kim Zolciak thinks she can trash her co-stars but she hasn’t been able to take whatever her co-stars say about her and her family.

Kim Zolciak may just be back as a friend, but she recently took credit for the show’s success on Twitter.