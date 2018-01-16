‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reacts To Javi Marroquin’s Split From Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry was no fan of Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Briana DeJesus. So, is she happy that the Teen Mom 2 couple’s relationship recently came to an end?

Although Kailyn Lowry, who shares a 4-year-old son with Javi Marroquin, has released a statement in regard to the breakup, she isn’t saying much. Instead, she claims that Marroquin’s relationship is none of her business and wishes him well as he moves forward from Briana DeJesus.

“It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always,” Kailyn Lowry said in a statement to Us Weekly magazine on January 16.

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t always kept her mouth closed when it comes to Javi Marroquin and his relationships. In fact, just weeks ago, Briana DeJesus posted a screenshot of messages Lowry had sent to Marroquin, which revealed that she was not happy to see him taking Marroquin to do things that he did with her.

Kailyn Lowry later said that she “won” the battle with Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus since she was getting to see her son more due to their romance. However, Marroquin and DeJesus quickly began spending time together as a family with his son and her daughters and even threw Lowry’s child a birthday party in November of last year.

Kailyn Lowry may not have liked Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Briana DeJesus, but it seems that she doesn’t want to drag her husband publicly anymore — and that’s a good thing. After all, there’s enough drama going on between them on Teen Mom 2.

As fans will recall, Lowry and Marroquin faced off during a previous season of Teen Mom 2 after she wasted no time moving on from their marriage with another man and quickly ended up pregnant with his baby. That said, Lowry is no longer dating her third child’s father, Chris Lopez, and after a short-lived romance with another woman, she appears to be single.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.