‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric And Jennifer Drama Ahead, Hiding His Heart Leads To Huge Fight

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) would once again share scenes together. However, those hoping the two would get together are finding that the characters face obstacles. Despite being in love, the former priest refuses to admit how he feels. Expect his secret feelings to cause a huge fight between the two. Will he finally blurt out that he is in love with her?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, head writer Ron Carlivati hinted that Eric and Jennifer might get together. However, things are not going very smoothly between the two. Even though they shared a New Year’s Eve kiss, Eric’s actions afterward confused Jennifer. Then, when Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) relayed inaccurate information to Jennifer, she decided to move on.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric will continue to get jealous of Jennifer’s current love interest, Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi). Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) tried to talk some sense into his son. He urged him to go after the woman he desires. However, it seems that Eric just won’t do it.

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Eric and Jennifer will get into a huge fight. It is stated that the argument is a result of Eric Brady not being honest about his feelings. As with most disagreements, tempers will flare and emotions will run high. This often leads to people blurting out how they really feel. It is possible that Eric will finally share that he is in love with Jennifer in an emotional outburst.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jennifer loves Eric. Once the New Year’s Eve kiss happened, she thought they might have a future together. She believed that Eric’s heart had moved on from his painful breakup with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Unfortunately, Anna giving Jennifer inaccurate information changed everything. If she had talked to Eric directly instead of relying on Anna’s statement, this whole Dr. Shah situation could have been avoided.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens with Eric and Jennifer on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers indicate that a romance is in the future, though.