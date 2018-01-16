Melania Trump Divorce Rumor: First Lady Encouraged To Split Amid Report Of Year-Long Stormy Daniels Affair

Melania Trump will soon be divorcing Donald Trump — if she turns to the internet for advice, that is.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump was slammed with the latest report of infidelity, this time a report that he and adult film star Stormy Daniels had much more than an isolated, one-off tryst. A previous report from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels in the days before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about the affair.

But a new report claims that Daniels was getting antsy as Trump delayed on actually sending her the money and decided to start talking about the affair with Slate. The magazine shared some of those details this week, reporting that Trump and Stormy Daniels continued their affair for close to a year, with Donald Trump bringing her along to a number of events, including the launch of his vodka line (there is also video evidence of Daniels at the event with Trump).

The report added more evidence to the rumors that Donald Trump cheated on Melania, as the affair reportedly started just a year after they were married and a few months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. Though Trump’s lawyer denied the affair or the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, there appears to be increasing evidence to the contrary.

Amid the new reports of Donald Trump’s affairs, many are calling on Melania Trump to divorce her husband. Social media was filled with support for the first lady and calls for her to leave Donald, even if the divorce creates political shock waves.

I thought about the cheating on Melania. Divorce Papers are most likely being drawn up. I've heard him saying: as soon as they've had children, he loses interest. (I just paraphrased, but that was the jist of it.) — karenfrances (@faieriemoon) January 16, 2018

He’s not getting a pass with women. Husband cheating on his pregnant wife & right after the birth of a son, why didn’t Melania divorce this crude pig, @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/28MpOxwzeu — bsonder (@bsonder) January 16, 2018

The subtext of the Stormy Daniels, Jessica Drake, and Alana Evans story is that Trump paid Stormy Daniels to sleep with him, and offered 10k to Drake who turned him down. Trump hired a prostitute while Melania was nursing Baron. It'll be a headline soon. — Marty Funkhauser (@FunkhauserMarty) January 16, 2018

Sleep w dogs, wake up w fleas @realDonaldTrump Melania wouldn’t go near him w a 10 ft pole https://t.co/aHPERcJ1i4 — Tim Keough (@TFK819) January 16, 2018

Though Melania Trump has maintained a very low profile for a First Lady — not leading public initiatives as predecessors Michelle Obama and Laura Bush did — she has still found herself in the crosshairs at times due to her husband’s unpopularity. This week, her Martin Luther King Jr. Day message was blasted after Donald Trump made remarks many saw as racist, reportedly calling African nations “sh**hole countries” in a White House meeting.

Melania's Martin Luther King Day Message Criticized https://t.co/QJpwtB7atO — Lisa Cameron (@lmcameron1313) January 16, 2018

While the reports of Donald Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels has kicked the divorce rumors into overdrive, the first couple has remained incredibly tight-lipped. Donald has not addressed the cheating rumors directly — instead, speaking through his attorney — and Melania has not spoken on the issue at all.