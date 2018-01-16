Amber Portwood Fights Back After People Slam Her Over Leah: ‘I Fought For Her’ After Opting Out Of Drug Court

Amber Portwood broke her silence yesterday after watching Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG. She was furious at the way MTV portrayed her pregnancy and she was angry when she learned what Gary Shirley and his wife had said on the show about her. Portwood revealed that she got pregnant because they love one another, not because she wanted a bonus payment from MTV. Amber reminded fans that Andrew Glennon was a great guy and she was excited about what the future would bring for them. However, it sounds like some people may have misunderstood what she was saying, as they felt Amber was thanking Andrew for her life, not giving credit to her daughter Leah.

According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood is now revealing that her daughter Leah is still very important to her even though she doesn’t have full custody of her. She explains that she tried for years to get more time with her daughter. During the Teen Mom OG episode, Gary said that he spent years with Amber where she would just sleep. Perhaps this is the comment that has Amber furious, as she was struggling with addiction and emotional issues. She also points out that she chose to opt out of drug court because it simply wasn’t working for her. Just because she’s pregnant now doesn’t mean she will give up on Leah.

“Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living! I’m thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!” Amber had written on Twitter, to which one person revealed that Amber should put her daughter first and she should never rely on a man to give her validation, to which Amber furiously replied, “I went to prison just to get clean for my daughter..I literally opted out of drug court because it wasn’t helping! I begged and begged to bring my daughter to school and pick her up constantly and was always told No! I tried repeatedly and fought for her!! Stfu!”

On Twitter yesterday, Amber Portwood publicly thanked Andrew for helping her get through some issues. Before she met Andrew, she was dating Matt Baier, who was caught lying to her. He was caught cheating on her and she was furious. Now she claims she has a man who loves her and supports her. She reveals she’s in a much better place now, possibly because she has more support in her relationship. For years, Matt Baier claimed to love her but she may not have realized how much she was missing in her relationship and in her life before she met Andrew.

Amber Portwood is currently pregnant with her first son, her second child. One can imagine she will continue to film Teen Mom OG and share her journey with fans, as she starts this new chapter of her life.