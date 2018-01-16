‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Hints That Javi Marroquin Stalks Her Social Media Pages

Kailyn Lowry knew her marriage to Javi Marroquin was over when she saw his reaction to her miscarriage. Lowry wanted to grieve after losing an unborn child, but Javi was quick to move on and disregard her feelings. In fact, Kailyn kept referring to him wanting to get a haircut instead of giving her a hug and consoling her. She knew that they couldn’t continue to be together and within weeks, she had decided their marriage was over. It would take months for him to work through their issues, which included a trip to Marriage Bootcamp.

Since getting a divorce, Marroquin has moved on and he has dated several people. Kailyn moved on fast, as she got pregnant with another man just a month after announcing the divorce. She didn’t stay with Chris Lopez, the biological father of the baby, and she’s currently a single mother to this third baby. However, it sounds like she can’t escape her past. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now joking that her ex-husband is stalking her social media profiles. In a tweet written by another person, Kailyn replied to it, hinting that her ex-husband is stalking her Twitter profile, her Snapchat, and her Instagram accounts.

Love my babies ???? Tap for details A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:07am PST

“YOUR TWITTER IS FOREVER BEING WATCHED BY A BITTER A** EX OR SOMEONE WHO CLAIMS THEY DON’T LIKE YOU. WELL HEY B**CH THANKS FOR STOPPING BY” read a quote on Twitter, to which Kailyn added, “And Snapchat and IG.”

It’s interesting that Kailyn Lowry is pointing to her ex-husband in this tweet. While she didn’t call him out by name, Javi Marroquin is the only person from her past she has an issue with. She doesn’t really speak to Chris Lopez and he seems to have no interest in stalking her social media profiles. In fact, he seems to have no desire to even be in her life. Her other ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, has moved on with his life and he’s excited about the future with his partner and his daughter. He doesn’t seem like the person, who she would slam publicly as they are great co-parents these days.

Kailyn Lowry is currently focusing on her kids and she will return for another season of Teen Mom 2. However, she may continue to have a distant relationship with Javi Marroquin, especially since he started dating her Teen Mom 2 co-star within weeks of their divorce being finalized.