Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album And A 2018 Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band seems to always be on tour, but they took a break last summer, and now it looks like we know why. It was revealed on Tuesday that DMB is getting ready to release their ninth studio album. To go along with it, they will also be heading out for a summer tour.

This is the first Dave Matthews Band album since the 2012 release of Away from this World. Lead singer Dave Matthews reportedly has plenty of music to put on this upcoming album. In fact, in 2015 he told Rolling Stone that he had already been busy writing new music.

“I’ve been doing some writing, and I certainly could fill the space of several albums with music that I’ve made,” Matthews said. “But I haven’t yet fallen in love with the whole thing. I’m in love with parts of it.”

Dave Matthews Band made their musical debut in 1994 with the album Under the Table and Dreaming. From there, DMB further cemented themselves in the music scene with the 1996 release of Crash. From their, they ranked No. 1 on the Billboard charts with the release of each album since, including 1998’s Before These Crowded Streets.

While talking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about working on new music for the upcoming album, Dave Matthews said that he has a lot of new music to go through. Certainly, whatever songs they choose for the album will be perfect.

“We have a lot of stuff, so my plan is that we’ll put together some music this fall so we can have something out hopefully the beginning of next year,” Matthews said about the upcoming album back in September. “Hopefully, get it finished before that. I think we have some great music and some stuff that Carter and I worked on that’s added to the pile. There’s a lot to choose from. I just hope I choose wisely.”

Tour dates have been listed with the very first show in The Woodlands, Texas on May 18. From there, Dave Matthews Band will head out for four months to play 28 shows. The Dave Matthews Band 2018 summer tour will end on September 10 when the band plays in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. EST on Live Nation. Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can purchase their tickets now, according to Rolling Stone. Citi cardmembers will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets early during the pre-sale on January 30. Those who purchase their Dave Matthews Band tour tickets prior to May 17 will get their choice of a CD or a digital copy of the upcoming album.