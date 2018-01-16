‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals At-Home Routine For Her Daughters

Leah Messer is a single mother of three children, and Teen Mom 2 viewers are often wondering how she’s able to do everything on her own. She’s driving her kids around and makes sure that they have everything they need. As it turns out, Messer is doing everything possible to give her girls the best life possible. The girls still have their fathers in their lives, as Ali and Aleeah still see Corey Simms while Adalynn sees her father Jeremy Calvert whenever he’s in town. Leah has revealed that Jeremy’s work is toxic, and she wishes he would take more time off to spend with his daughter. In other words, Leah is often responsible for her daughters during the week, which means dinner, school, and sleep schedules.

According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now revealing that she has a strict schedule in place for her girls so they can get the rest they need. When a fan asked her about her daughters, Leah revealed that they are in bed by 7:30 p.m. so they can get their beauty sleep. Just because she had this bedtime for her kids doesn’t mean she has an easy time every night. It’s possible that her youngest daughter, Adalynn, is a troublemaker when it comes to her bedtime. Leah has already revealed that her daughter makes her laugh all the time, so it’s possible Adalynn will pull some stunts to avoid her bedtime.

Simms Twins ♥️????♥️???? A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:07pm PST

Fans were impressed with Leah Messer’s bedtime routine, and several people asked her about her routine to ensure she gets her daughters to bed on time. Messer had previously been criticized for the way she handles her daughter’s sleeping routine. While they don’t get to see how she puts them to bed, her daughters have been hard to get out of bed and have even been late to school. Leah was slightly criticized for not being responsible for her children in the morning, but it sounds like people were just looking for a reason to criticize her.

Leah Messer will return for the next season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air on MTV this spring.