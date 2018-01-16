‘Bachelorette’ Stars JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Tease 2018 Plans, Followers Hope A Wedding Is Finally Ahead

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged during the Season 12 finale of The Bachelorette in 2016 and they remain happily together. The two have never been in a rush to get married, but some recent social media posts make fans wonder if they might finally be getting serious about this next step. What’s the latest from this Bachelorette pair?

Ever since their finale, Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher have been living together in Dallas, Texas, her hometown. There had been plenty of rumors about the supposed instability of their relationship when their Bachelorette journey ended, but so far, they have proven the doubters wrong. They have always been vague about moving ahead on wedding plans, but some have a hunch that has finally changed.

Jordan and JoJo have been spending time together in Oklahoma this past week, and Rodgers posted an adorable photo of the Bachelorette couple together on Instagram. He noted that they have big plans for 2018, and that is all it took for many of his followers to wonder whether he was referring to a wedding.

Fletcher has sparked some questions about a 2018 wedding with some social media posts as well. In her most recent Snapchat and Instagram Stories videos, she noted that she and her Bachelorette fiance had been pushing themselves through some brutal workouts. Fletcher said the duo had just done a Barry’s Boot Camp workout together and she added that she had done a Soul Cycle class that morning and Jordan had done two other workouts that day as well.

Are these multiple daily workouts due to the couple’s desire to be in fabulous shape for their upcoming wedding? Based on another recent post, it does look like the Fletcher family has a lot of wedding talk going on these days, as JoJo’s sister Rachel just got engaged as 2018 hit. JoJo posted a congratulatory note to her sister via Instagram and Bachelorette fans wonder if this engagement will help ramp up wedding fever for Fletcher and Rodgers.

At this point, the Bachelorette couple isn’t sharing anything more specific about their big plans for 2018 and whether a wedding is finally on the horizon. JoJo and Jordan do seem virtually inseparable at this point and they look happier than ever. They have been on some great vacations over the past few months and they spent Christmas with the Rodgers family, albeit without his estranged big brother, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Christmas morning kisses ???????? A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

If JoJo and Jordan are finally ready to get married, will their nuptials be featured on ABC? Show creator Mike Fleiss got tongues wagging recently when he tweeted that there was a special in the works to feature multiple franchise weddings. There are several “Bachelor Nation” couples still together at this point, including Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Rachel Lindsey and Bryan Abasolo, Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth. All of the couples have hinted at having big plans in the works, so it could be quite the year for franchise weddings.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bachelorette stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers to see if their hints about a big 2018 pave the way to a wedding at last. Arie Luyendyk Jr. is currently handing out roses as ABC’s Bachelor 2018 lead and everybody will be anxious to see if his engagement can stand the test of time like JoJo and Jordan’s has so far.