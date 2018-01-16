‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wed., Jan. 17: Theo Leaves, Chad Continues His Quest, Vivian Questions Stefan

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 17 reveal Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) makes his final appearance. Also, Chad DiMera (Billy Fynn) continues to work on bringing down his brother. Meanwhile, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) confronts Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) about his feelings for Abigail.

Theo’s exit has been talked about for months. The day is finally arriving, She Knows reported. On Wednesday, Theo will say goodbye to his loved ones. Even though he is going to South Africa to participate in a clinical trial, his exit is bittersweet. It is also going to be difficult for his father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds). His son just woke up from a coma after nearly dying, and now he is going to be leaving town.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Chad will continue his goal of taking down Stefan DiMera. The new heir waltzed into Salem with Vivian Alamain. Right from the start, the devious duo has been creating chaos. They also managed to take over the mansion as well as DiMera Enterprises. Chad has lost everything that he thought was his. This led to him and Abigail coming up with a plan, but “Chabby” could get burned.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Chad hires Black Patch to dig up dirt on Stefan DiMera. Even though it seems like Vivian, Stefan, and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) are winning, things might take an interesting turn. Expect John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Chad to get closer to the truth. However, this will result in Vivian panicking when she overhears.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Vivian questions Stefan. She wants to know about his feelings for Abigail. Vivian doesn’t think much of Chad’s wife. However, she shouldn’t underestimate Abby. Appearances can be deceiving. Abigail is getting very good at playing the sweet and innocent wife. She is also doing quite the number on Stefan’s heart with her subtle flirts and teases.

However, Vivian is a smart lady and can see through anyone. She knows what Abigail is doing and needs to know if Stefan can see past the facade. She needs everything to go according to plan. She won’t risk anything going wrong, including Stefan falling for the woman she calls “a little tart.”

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.