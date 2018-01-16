Briana DeJesus Releases A Statement About Javi Marroquin Split, Says He Didn’t Want Her To Get Plastic Surgery

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin have parted ways because their future “just doesn’t line up.”

In a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about the reason behind her recent breakup from her co-star, claiming that Javi Marroquin “wanted a wife” and didn’t want her to move forward with her upcoming plastic surgery makeover.

“He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work,” Briana DeJesus explained to Blasting News on January 16.

Briana DeJesus was also unopened to moving in with Javi Marroquin this summer and claims that because of those two issues, Marroquin dumped her. While DeJesus claimed that she didn’t have anything bad to say about Marroquin, she wasted no time removing all of her social media photos of him from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and he did the same.

Briana DeJesus continued on to Blasting News, claiming that while she was taking things slow with her fellow reality star, Javi Marroquin wanted to have a wife at home. She also said that she was “sad” about how things ended up between them.

Javi Marroquin was previously married to Kailyn Lowry and the former couple shares a young son, 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. As for Briana DeJesus, she is a mother of two but has not yet been married.

Javi Marroquin has also spoken out about his romance with Briana DeJesus, telling Radar Online that he was “upset” and “hurt” by his sudden split from the mother of two. However, in his statement to Radar Online, he refused to say exactly what it was that had led to the end of their relationship.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus struck up a long-distance relationship with one another in October of last year.

Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jo Rivera, Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Leah Messer, Corey Simms, Jeremy Calvert, Chelsea Houska, and Cole DeBoer, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. A premiere date for the new season has not yet been revealed.