‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Rick And Thorne Reveal Steffy And Ridge’s Sick Secrets To The Public

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) soon take drastic steps to gain control of the family business. Rick and Thorne want the two current co-CEOs gone so they can take their place, but just how far will the half-brothers go to make this happen? Current Y&R spoilers hint that the duo decides to air the family’s dirty secrets if it gets what they want. Eric Forrester (John McCook) won’t like it, but the brothers are desperate.

Rick And Thorne Appeal To Eric

On upcoming episodes of Bold, Rick and Thorne sit down with their dad to talk to him about Ridge being unfit to run the company. The pair sits down to make the case to their dad to show why they’re the better choice say new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps. Eric shoots down his younger sons and says he doesn’t want to hear any more about this. As far as Eric knows, everything is fine, and he doesn’t want to rock the family boat, but Thorne and Rick refuse to back down.

Thorne is doubly upset after Ridge calls a family meeting, but excludes Thorne, and reveals that he and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) are getting hitched soon. B&B spoilers from Soap Central reveal the wedding is fast-tracked because Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) signed the speedy annulment to end his union with Brooke. Dollar Bill has lots of spinning plates in the air with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) furious at him over bedding Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne has a honest conversation with Eric, while Steffy and Liam savor every moment together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Q0D186DSqL pic.twitter.com/gTxzyoDGQ3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 15, 2017

Morality Clause Comes Back To Bite Ridge

You might remember from past Bold and the Beautiful storylines that Forrester Creations has a morality clause. Ridge used it once to knock Rick out of the CEO chair before his marriage to Maya Avant (Karla Mosley). Ridge was ousted using the clause after he lied about baby Douglas being his son and the entire family tried to use the clause to stop Eric from marrying Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) but his stroke put a stop to that until Eric decided to resign. This clause rises again according to new B&B details.

The latest Bold spoilers predict that after Eric refuses to take Thorne and Rick seriously, the pair decides to let the family secrets be judged in the court of public opinion. Now that word has spread about Bill and Steffy’s illicit secret they have dirt on both of the co-CEOs. It will be simple to leak that Ridge was fooling around with his father’s wife (even though it was just kissing and flirting) and that Steffy bedded her father-in-law. With Ridge and Steffy making headline news, they can’t run the company.

Why is Ridge in such a rush to get Brooke down the aisle on today's @BandB_CBS? Afraid she'll change her mind again? ???? —> https://t.co/yad3zTTkgg @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/FHgalaPRtx — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) January 16, 2018

Eric Furious At Everyone

The bottom line on this scheme is that Eric should be able to figure out easily that Thorne and Rick leaked the goods on Ridge and Steffy to the media. That means Eric will be angry at everyone for playing so dirty while competing to run Forrester Creations. The big question is what will Eric do and who will he let run the company? Given his health concerns, it doesn’t seem likely that Eric will step back into the role. And if he gives it to Thorne or Rick, he’d be rewarding their shady behavior.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease it might be someone from the jewelry division that gets to sit in the boss’s chair. Quinn has run FC for Eric before, but she’s happiest having free time to spend with her husband. It could be that Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) earns the seat since she’s been overlooked for far too long. Or if Thomas Forrester (formerly Pierson Fode) is recast, it could be him. There have been casting calls matching Thomas’ description for months now so he might be back soon.

Who would you like to see as CEO of Forrester once the dust settles? Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on Steffy faking a miscarriage to win back Liam, Sheila's plot to ruin the Bridge wedding, and the rest of the action for the week of January 15-19.