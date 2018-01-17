‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Michael Weatherly And Cote de Pablo May Still Come Back, Leon Vance In Trouble

Many fans are now excited about the upcoming return of NCIS Season 15. Avid followers of the popular American action police procedural television show are wondering what could happen in the imminent new episodes after CBS revealed that there are a lot of things to watch out for this season. Now, spoilers suggest that Mark Harmon’s character will lead the team in helping NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) on his latest predicament.

Spoilers TV shared that the daughter of Leon Vance would be in trouble after she was caught shoplifting in a department store. The outlet stated that Kayla Vance (Naomi Grace) is currently going through hard times and will feel the need to solve the troubles on her own. However, Kayla will be tempted to do things that will tarnish the name of their family – specifically her father, who works at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that probes and solves crimes.

Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the team will try to help Leon Vance get out of this mess. However, it remains to be seen if Kayla will go to jail or if she will face some serious punishments after executing such a wrong deed. Other NCIS Season 15 Episode 13 spoilers also suggest that the team will investigate a hit-and-run case.

Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will be asked to interview the sole eyewitness of the crime, Genevieve Bell (April Brinson), in the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 episode. However, to their surprise, the high school student flees, along with parents Christopher (Jamie Kaler) and Julie (Gabrielle Carteris), to escape the probe. Because of this, Mark Harmon’s character and his team will start speculating that the family could possibly be hiding something.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that fans will see many old characters in NCIS Season 15. As a matter of fact, TV Line previously reported that Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner) and senior agent Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) are going to appear in the series’ 15th installment. Series co-showrunner Frank Cardea told the publication that these veteran characters are going to reappear and reunite with special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in the upcoming episodes.

‘NCIS’ Season 15 Co-Showrunner Frank Cardea Teases Premiere Episode, McGee, Delilah’s Baby https://t.co/ipvWohq89z – #NCIS — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) August 3, 2017

Because of this, some fans have started wondering if it is still possible for Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to return and appear in one of the future NCIS Season 15 episodes. Speaking with Digital Spy, the 49-year-old American actor said that he would be interested in reuniting with Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast. However, Michael emphasized that he could only make a comeback “when the time is right.”

“I absolutely see worlds where DiNozzo and other characters could pop up [again].”

Cote de Pablo, for her part, previously shared that she would be willing to return if “someone can really write something fantastic” for her character, Ziva David. Most fans are aware that the 38-year-old Chilean-American actress decided to leave the show because of “political things” and some problems on the script.

“I worked eight years in crafting this character and loving her, so when I felt or I perceived the character was not being treated with the respect that she deserved, all the money in the world couldn’t buy [me].”

Despite this, CarterMatt remains positive that the much-anticipated reunion of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo is still a possibility in NCIS Season 15. The outlet suggests that CBS might consider explaining the death of Ziva David since there was no corpse recovered until now. Additionally, it proposes that Michael and Cote should reprise their roles to enlighten their avid followers on how Ziva and Tony DiNozzo Jr. got back together.

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Long-Lasting Effects’ Of McGee & Gibbs Being Held Captive 'NCIS' season 15 kicked… https://t.co/019slTz2zc — Trend Style Daily (@TrendStyleDaily) October 3, 2017

The popular CBS show is currently on a hiatus but is set to air a new episode on Tuesday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about NCIS Season 15!