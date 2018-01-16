Jane Fonda References The Megyn Kelly Interview When Lily Tomlin Jokes About Facelifts On ‘Today’

On January 16, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda made an appearance on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to promote the newest season of their Netflix series, Grace and Frankie. It was during their interview that Kotb asked about their friendship off-screen and how long they have been friends, leading to Tomlin making a joke about Fonda having had plastic surgery.

According to E! News, after Jane Fonda said that she and Lily Tomlin were “sometimes” really good friends, Hoda Kotb asked how long they had known each other. While Fonda was quick to say that they have been in each other’s lives for about 50 years now, the question actually led to Tomlin turning to her co-star and making the joke, “Oh, my gosh. I think before your first facelift.”

It seems that comment was not only humorous but even quite shocking, at least for Savannah Guthrie, who asked Tomlin to repeat what she said, as Kotb found herself laughing over the comment. In response, Fonda was quick to say “never mind” and point out that there was no need to have that particular discussion. While Guthrie seemed to want to move on from the comment, Jane Fonda decided to poke a little fun at Lily Tomlin at the expense of Megyn Kelly.

In a manner that seemed to be rather playful, Fonda made a reference to her last appearance on Today when she sat with Kelly, alongside her co-star Robert Redford, to talk about the movie Our Souls at Night.

The actress asked Tomlin, “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

In response to the question, Tomlin was quick to say “that’s right,” as Fonda could be seen rolling her eyes and agreeing.

The reference to Megyn Kelly stems from the Our Souls at Night interview in which the Today show host decided to talk to the actress about her experiences with plastic surgery, rather than actually talking about the movie Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were there to promote. At the time, Fonda was quick to cut off the line of questioning and made it clear that she and Redford were there to talk about their new movie and not her past, and things that had no bearing on her work.

With this latest interview, it seems that at least Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin can appreciate joking around about Megyn Kelly’s decision to talk about plastic surgery over work, even if it still appears to be a sore point of sorts for Fonda. While the focus of the interview was all about the actresses and their newest season of Grace and Frankie, based on the fact that Kelly’s last interview with Fonda was brought up, even in a joking manner, it points to the idea that there may still be some unhappiness over how that interview went down.