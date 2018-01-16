Reason Why Braun Strowman Was Fired Then Rehired On ‘WWE Raw’

The latest episode of WWE Raw was quite wacky, to say the least. Braun Strowman came out to discuss his upcoming Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, but general manager Kurt Angle came out with a herd of security guards. Angle reprimanded Strowman for what he did last week, using a grappling hook to pull down a huge truss onto both Kane and Brock Lesnar. Braun told Angle that it could have been worse, and he does what he wants. This fired up angle even more, and in an attempt to try to diffuse the situation, he publicly fired Strowman.

Raw commentator Booker T said that it was a terrible idea to fire Strowman on live television, as it would cause embarrassment and major trouble. Instead, he stated that it should have been via email, fax, “registered letter,” or outside with the “doors locked.” Booker T would have his theory proven, as Strowman went on a tirade backstage, throwing around stagehands, annihilating Angle’s office, and even invading the “$12 million” production truck, before driving the tractor away from the trailer and tipping the tractor to its side.

The proverbial last straw was when he went over to the Raw commentary table and snatched up Michael Cole. Angle would come back out and say that Stephanie McMahon ordered that he would be rehired and was placed back into the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Reason Why Braun Strowman Was Fired Then Rehired On Raw

Regarding the reason why this angle occurred, the Wrestling Observer is speculating that it is to continue the angle between Strowman and Triple H. As seen at Survivor Series, Triple H had some major tension with Strowman, as The Game turned on Kurt Angle to allow Shane McMahon to pin him, but he then turned on Shane to allow team Raw to win.

The rumored idea behind bringing Strowman back into the fold is to humiliate him on a big show. This would increase the tension between Triple H and Strowman, which would lead to their match at WrestleMania.

"I'M NOT LEAVING UNTIL EVERYBODY GETS THESE HANDS!" Everybody run. #RAW pic.twitter.com/vU0Ni7kAlS — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018

As of now, there is no concrete spot slated for Strowman at WrestleMania. It is quite clear that Reigns vs. Lesnar in New Orleans is the plan, barring injury. While Strowman has been mentioned, he has already had his opportunity to face Lesnar and was unable to win. Strowman has the fan support and star power to become champion sooner than later, so WWE could be using Triple H to make him look even more like a star en route to becoming champion.