Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Dwarfs Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s

Meghan Markle made a pretty good living starring on the hit legal drama, Suits, and her fortune will dramatically increase after she ties the knot with Prince Harry. Although Markle’s net worth is nothing to sneeze at, her fortune is nothing compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton. How do they compare in terms of wealth?

Middleton Comes From A Wealthy Family

According to Daily Star, Middleton had a large fortune before exchanging vows with Prince William. Middleton’s estimated worth prior to becoming a part of the royal family was over $36.2 million. Since marrying William, the majority of Middleton’s expenses are paid by the royal family, which means she hasn’t had to dip into her personal account for anything.

In all, Middleton’s net worth is believed to have increased some $7 million since 2011, which puts her at well over $40 million. This amount is almost double what Markle has amassed over the years.

How Much Are William And Middleton Worth?

Middleton’s wealth does not account for William’s fortune or the revenue she generates through tourism and her clothing line. In fact, Middleton’s support for the fashion industry is estimated to have generated over $1 billion in the UK.

William, meanwhile, is worth close to $30 million and has an annual income of $6.5 million. The majority of this income comes from the estate of William’s late mother, Princess Diana. When you combine William and Middleton’s wealth, it doesn’t even come close to what Markle and Harry are worth, especially once Prince Charles inherits the crown and William takes over his estate.

What Is Markle’s Net Worth?

Markle’s estimated net worth is around $5 million. The actress pulled down around $50,000 for each episode of Suits. She starred on the show for 7 seasons and is expected to step down after wedding Harry.

Markle will have plenty of other revenue sources open up once she becomes a part of the royal family and her net worth should increase dramatically as a result. That’s not to mention how her fortune will increase once she becomes Harry’s wife.

Inside Harry’s Fortune

Harry’s fortune is believed to be sitting at around $40 million. Harry and William both received $16 million after Diana’s death and got a lump sum from the Queen Mother, who passed away back in 2002. Harry also received a salary of around $50,000 a year for his services in the British Army Air Corps. As far as his current activities are concerned, Harry makes an annual salary from his father’s estate, the Duchy of Cornwall. This income helps pay for the vast majority of Harry’s expenses, which means he doesn’t have to dip into savings very often.

What About Other Members Of The Royal Family?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fortune dwarfs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s, but it doesn’t compare to other members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II is estimated to be worth close to half a billion dollars while her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, runs an estate that is worth $1.3 billion, but he does not own it, so it is a little harder to estimate his true net value.