‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Mom Anita Is Back To Stir Up Trouble In Genoa City

A big return is happening on The Young and the Restless: Catherine Bach has announced her return as Anita to the soap opera through an Instagram post. Is Chelsea in trouble?

Bach posted a photo of herself with Christian LeBlanc (Michael) and Gina Tognoni (Phyllis) on Instagram.

In the caption, she said, “Gonna be raising hell very soon!” accompanied by the hashtag #mamasback.

There are no further details yet about her upcoming stint on The Young and the Restless, when she will first appear, and how long she would stay.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) may or may not be happy to see her mom back in Genoa City. If she is not careful, her mother can make her life even more difficult. Celeb Dirty Laundry weighs in on the possible situations that will prompt Anita’s return to see her daughter. One is the impending return of Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), which will surely cause some problems for Chelsea. Anita would be there to help her daughter deal with them.

Another possible scenario is Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea’s wedding, so Anita might show up to oppose their union now that Nick has given away all his money. Meanwhile, as the couple experiences a rough patch in their relationship, a breakup is also possible. Anita would be around to help Chelsea deal with her broken heart. Spoilers tease that Nick is about to find out that Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) biological father is Adam (last played by Justin Hartley), which will be a major blow for Nick. It may set up the return of Adam, and Anita might still be around when that happens.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) will be back together as a married couple during February sweeps. Nick has alerted Sharon about Scott’s (Daniel Hall) deception, so Sharon kicked him out, so now she is single and available. It seems that the recent events in their individual lives are leading them back to each other’s arm.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.