Angelina Jolie Reportedly Will Not Be Dating For A Lengthy Time Since Dramatic Split From Brad Pitt

It’s been a trying year for Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their six children. The former A-list couple called it quits in late 2016 when Jolie announced she was filing for divorce in a very public manner that completely blindsided the Allied actor.

Not long after, an FBI investigation was launched against Pitt, yet the star was swiftly cleared of the allegations which included alleged child abuse. The two then battled it out in the courtroom publicly until the stars both agreed to seal court documents for the good of their children, in January of last year.

Since this point Pitt and Jolie have reportedly worked more amicably towards a resolution, while various dating rumors on either side have cropped up. Brad Pitt has been falsely linked to a number of women since the split, including actress Kate Hudson, while Jolie has been falsely linked to Jared Leto.

Yet, the most recent claims suggest that Angelina Jolie not only has not been dating since the divorce proceedings began, but also has no interest in dating at any point on the horizon. The stunner is much more concerned with the happiness and health of her six children, in addition to ensuring that the brood adjusts to life since the split of their high profile parents.

A source shares with the Independent regarding Angelina’s intentions, stating”Angelina isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs.”

It seems also that Pitt is putting their children first on his own list of priorities, despite news that the Hollywood heartthrob has been on a number of casual dates.

The source shares that Brad has “been on casual dates but none of them have evolved into anything serious. His dating life is certainly not his top priority.” Adding that the “kids are. It’s a really important time for him. The kids are his life. They mean everything to him.”

Brad Pitt gave a very candid interview last year with GQ within which the star admitted that his alcoholism did hurt his marriage and relationship with his children. Pitt has reportedly been seeking regular therapy and completed rehab. The star now spends as much time as possible with his kids.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

It was rumored years back that it was when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in By The Sea together, that they began to experience trouble in their relationship. Angelina spoke about this and admitted that the film triggered something in them, which carried on. The Independent reminds of these words.