Trump Allegedly Calling ‘Every Black Person He Knows’ To Ask If He’s Racist, But Most Won’t Pick Up The Phone

President Donald Trump has come under fire and is accused of being a racist once again, after allegedly calling certain African countries “s***hole countries.” To add insult to injury, rumors over the holiday weekend claimed that Trump allegedly wants a “Donald Trump Day” and doesn’t understand why Martin Luther King Jr. deserved a whole day of commemoration, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Senator Elizabeth Warren called Trump a “thin-skinned, racist bully,” according to the Hill, for dubbing her “Pocahontas” when Trump was on the presidential campaign trail in response to Elizabeth saying she had Native American heritage. One of Trump’s own former executives, Jack O’Donnell, who had a major role at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as COO and former president, said he too believes Trump is a racist, as reported by the Hill.

All the backlash has reportedly driven Trump to the phone to seek help from all of the African-American people he knows. According to the below tweet from the “Rogue WH Snr Advisor” Twitter account, which was published on Tuesday, January 16, Trump is getting on the phone with “every black person he knows” to find out their opinions. However, instead of finding out if his black friends and acquaintances believe Trump is indeed racist, Trump is getting his answer by being met with silence.

“Most won’t answer his call,” claims the tweet.

Trump is calling "every black person he knows" and asking them if they think he's racist. Most won't answer his call. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 16, 2018

The comments section of the tweet features jokes about “both” of Trump’s black friends not being available for comment. Others are posting GIFs beneath the tweets, with a variety of African-American figures laughing at the notion, holding up signs that say “racist,” or showing celebrities like Steve Harvey shaking his head and appearing worried.

Andres Kudacki / AP Images

Meanwhile, as people pictured above took to the streets of New York to fill Times Square to protest President Trump’s words about Haiti and African nations on Monday, January 15, Trump has taken to Twitter to claim that “Black Americans” are experiencing the lowest unemployment rates ever recorded. Crediting Fox News with the information, Trump is also receiving a plethora of comments in the reply section of his latest tweet.