Jill Duggar Looks Pregnant And Husband Derick Dillard ‘High’ In Joy-Anna & Austin Forsyth’s Home

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are not in Australia. Instead, they decided to stay in Arkansas so that they can tend to their two baby boys and their work with Cross Church College. However, they still made news on Jana and John-David Duggar’s birthday when their presence caught the eyes of Counting On fans, looking particularly unusual.

While Jana chose to go to Australia to help out her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, her twin, John-David, stayed in northwest Arkansas. While Jana could celebrate it with the rest of her siblings in Melbourne, John-David had to do with the few Duggars left in the state. It seemed like from the Facebook picture that his younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, decided to open up her home to provide a space for birthday celebrations with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

They were joined by the newlyweds, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, as well as the baby boys of Jill and Derick. It is likely that it was one of the smallest birthday celebrations that John-David had in his life.

The fans remarked how good Joy and Austin’s home was looking after all the renovations that it went through. However, in the picture, Counting On fans also saw that the 26-year-old Duggar and her 29-year-old husband was looking a little odd.

A fan asked, “Is it me or does Jill look pregnant again?”

“She had a baby not that long ago,” another answered. “It could just be she hasn’t lost all the weight from that pregnancy.”

Now that her second baby has turned seven months old, the fans are starting to wonder if a third baby is in order. Jessa Duggar, Jill’s younger sister, also faced the same questions when she appeared in a video to congratulate Jinger on her first pregnancy.

“So when will Jessa be making her announcement too?” A fan asked in the comments. “She totally looks [pregnant] too!”

“Jessa does normally wear really loose tops/dresses right before announcing a pregnancy,” a fan noted. “Then she switches back to more form-fitting tops/dresses. She may be postponing an announcement so as not to take the spotlight away from Jinger at this time. But I’m willing to bet that she will be announcing her 3rd pregnancy within a month or so.”

Because both Jill and Jessa got pregnant with their second baby before their first turned 2-years-old, the fans are wondering if they will have their third baby just as quickly.

Derick Dillard was also looking quite strange in the picture.

A fan remarked, “Jill’s husband looks high like a kite!”

“Glad I’m not the only one that thought that,” another responded.

Lately, the couple has been grabbing fans’ attention on Facebook and Instagram after TLC announced that they will no longer be a part of Counting On.