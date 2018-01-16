‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Announces Location For Epic Family Vacation Reunion Special

Back in November, it was announced a Jersey Shore reboot was given the greenlight at MTV. The reunion would be a family vacation where the original cast would travel somewhere other than New Jersey and would be decided on by the fans.

MTV asked fans of the hit show where they’d like the cast to travel, and as of yesterday MTV finally made their decision based on feedback.

Cast members DJ Pauly Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino all posted the news on their Instagram pages announcing they would be returning to Miami for their epic reunion.

Pauly D did the voiceover for the video announcement, which featured one of the DJ’s most famous one-liners from the series, “I love Miami this time of year!”

The video also announced the reunion would be coming soon, but with no specific premiere date yet. Some of the cast have been spotted packing, so filming is expected to begin soon.

The Jersey Shore cast traveled to Miami for Season 2 and spent the whole summer in the South Beach hot spot. It was one of the most dramatic seasons of Jersey Shore ever, and included OG cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who exited the show at the end of the season. Angelina will not be returning for the family vacation.

For now, original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is not signed on for the reboot and has not shared anything regarding the family vacation on her social media. Us Weekly spoke with JWoww, who still believes Sammi might return for the new season.

“I still have hope,” JWoww wished of Sammi’s return. As for why Sammi is not returning, it’s been speculated she wants to stay far away from ex-boyfriend, Ronnie. The two had a tumultuous relationship over six seasons, to say the least, which was full of emotional and physical abuse. JWoww believes Sammi is staying away because of Ronnie, as well as wanting to stay out of the spotlight.

Things will be a little different this time around, as three of the cast members are now married, two of which have multiple children.

Snooki married Jersey Shore boyfriend Jionni LaValle in 2014, and share two children together. Snooki was famously pregnant with their first child, Lorenzo, during Season 6 of the show, and daughter Giovanna followed two years after.

JWoww also married her Jersey Shore boyfriend, Roger Mathews, in 2015. The couple also has two children together, Meilania and Greyson.

Deena also hosted a Jersey Shore reunion of her own last October when she married boyfriend Christopher Buckner. The entire cast, sans Ronnie, attended the wedding which made for some nostalgic Instagram posts.

To prepare for the Jersey Shore reunion, watch the entire catalog on Hulu.