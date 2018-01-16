Vikings vs. Eagles Odds & 2018 NFC Championship Game TV Schedule

Two NFL teams with Super Bowl history will clash this Sunday in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. With Minnesota visiting Philadelphia, the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds are showing that once again the host team will be in the role of the underdog, something that Philly fans seem to relish. Despite that role, the Eagles continue to surprise opponents and their fans. Here are the latest details on when this game will take place and on what television channel, as well as what the oddsmakers have given in terms of a point spread, moneyline, and points total for the game.

This latest matchup brings two teams led by backup quarterbacks in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) defeated the Atlanta Falcons last week at home behind Nick Foles. The Minnesota Vikings (13-3) took down the New Orleans Saints in the final seconds thanks to a Case Keenum pass. However, these two squads have looked solid throughout the season, so it’s only fitting that the top two seeds have survived to the championship round. While Philadelphia will host this huge game, Minnesota will be chomping at the bits for a return trip to the Super Bowl as this year it’ll be hosted in their home stadium. The winner of this game faces the winner of the Jaguars vs. Patriots game, scheduled for earlier on Sunday.

Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at @LFFStadium this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0REb840ME7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2018

Oddsmakers continue to mark Philadelphia as the underdogs. According to Odds Shark, Minnesota is favored to win by 3.5 points on the latest spread. On the moneyline, the Vikings have been priced anywhere from -170 to -180 while the home team are +155 or +160 underdogs at different sportsbooks such as Bovada, BetOnline, and TopBet. A consensus points total of 38 points is the number that over/under bettors are contemplating as of this report.

Minnesota has a 3-6 record against the Eagles over the last nine games these teams have played one another in, but as with the other championship game, these are different teams now. The two teams last met back on October 23 in 2016 with Philadelphia winning the game 21-10. That game featured Sam Bradford playing quarterback for Minnesota and Carson Wentz as a rookie for the Eagles.

The teams’ two games prior to that, in 2010 and 2013 saw the Vikings emerge as winners by a combined score of 72-44 over the two contests. Still, each team now has different quarterbacks leading the way as well as the fact they have lost or replaced running backs and other personnel. Both teams seem equally capable of capturing this win and even shocking the New England Patriots in a potential Super Bowl 2018 matchup.

Two backups.

One shot to play in #SBLII. Which QB has the edge in the NFC Championship Game? (via @NFLTotalAccess ) pic.twitter.com/CBTIZVyMSr — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2018

In terms of other trends for betting, the Minnesota Vikings went 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games. The Eagles were 10-4 across their last 14 games. For the points total, Minnesota’s games have hit the “over” in four of their last six road games, but the total has gone “under” in five of Philadelphia’s last six games at home. This could be a low-scoring defensive battle as the two teams each rank within the top four of the NFL for defense.

The later time slot will go to the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles game as the two teams are set for a battle at 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The live televised coverage of the NFC Championship Game is scheduled for FOX. Cable and satellite subscribers around the country who have FOX as part of their channel lineup should be able to watch the Vikings vs. Eagles live streaming online via the FOX Sports Go website or compatible apps.

Is the Minneapolis Miracle the greatest playoff finish ever? Where does @stefondiggs' game-winning TD rank among the best playoff endings of all-time? ????: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/C0vmiyx5Eh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 16, 2018

There may be other live streaming options available for this game. Verizon mobile customers may have access to the Vikings vs. Eagles live stream feed via the NFL Mobile app or service. The Yahoo! Sports mobile app was also available for playoff games last weekend but has not advertised either of this Sunday’s games yet. Other mobile options are available through the NFL website. Keep in mind, there may be certain restrictions for use of these apps or for the presentation of Sunday’s games.