‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham’s Stepdad, David, Accused Of Hitting On Her Before Marrying Mom Debra

It’s no secret that Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and her stepfather, Dr. David Merz, don’t get along. The pair has been seen having heated conversations on the MTV reality series more than once. While some fans believed that Farrah simply didn’t like David, it seems that there may be more to the story.

According to a January 15 report by In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, reportedly met her husband, David Merz, online. The pair hit it off after messaging one another on the internet, but could it be that David actually tried to reach out to Farrah first? One Teen Mom OG fan recently asked Farrah’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, if there was any truth to the rumors, and he gave a surprising answer.

When asked if Dr. David Merz first tried to get in touch with Farrah Abraham, possibly even hitting on the Teen Mom OG star, before he “settled” for Debra, sparking Deb’s “bitter” attitude towards Farrah and David’s interactions, Saran replied, “I’m afraid so.”

Sadly, this wouldn’t be the first time that Farrah Abraham’s Twitter feed came between a couple.

As many Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Amber Portwood’s former fiance, Matt Baier, also reached out to Farrah Abraham via Twitter, and even asked her out on a date, before messaging Amber and engaging in a relationship. Matt’s former tweets were a hot topic of conversation among fans, as it was revealed that he messaged both Farrah as well as Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans before getting a reply from Portwood. Amber and Matt went on to get engaged and have a three-year relationship before calling it quits in 2017. Amber is currently pregnant with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s baby.

While Farrah Abraham and David Merz’s allegedly awkward Twitter history has not been confirmed, it does seem to be just another layer to the strange relationship Farrah, David, and Debra share. Farrah, who has spoken out about her dislike for David many times to her mother, has never publicly commented on any alleged inappropriate communication from her stepfather.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.