Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Split: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Says He’s ‘Hurting’ And ‘Upset’

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are no longer dating.

After enjoying one another’s company for the past several weeks, the Teen Mom 2 couple has suddenly split just days after Briana DeJesus spoke out about their relationship, claiming that she and Javi Marroquin were happy together and hopeful about what their future may hold.

Javi Marroquin broke the news on January 16.

“I’m hurting a little right now. I’m upset about it,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online.

Although Javi Marroquin wouldn’t say what it was that led to their breakup, he told the outlet that he would be laying low in the coming weeks. That said, their breakup doesn’t appear to be too friendly, as they’ve both deleted all traces of one another from their social media pages.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus struck up a romance with one another last fall after DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 as the fifth star of the show. As fans well know, the relationship caused a stir among fans and Kailyn Lowry, the ex-wife of Javi Marroquin, who made it clear on social media that she did not approve of the relationship.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry share one son, 4-year-old Lincoln. Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus shares her 5-year-old daughter, Nova, with Devoin Austin and 6-month-old Stella with Luis Hernandez.

Briana DeJesus told Blasting News last week that things between her and Javi Marroquin were going well and said their relationship was continuing to develop. She also added that Marroquin and her family get along well.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus became quite close during their months-long relationship, and at the end of last year, as Lincoln celebrated his fourth birthday, DeJesus and her two daughters, Nova and Stella, traveled to Delaware from Florida to celebrate the event with her then-boyfriend.

Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin, their families, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jo Rivera, Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Leah Messer, Corey Simms, Jeremy Calvert, Chelsea Houska, and Cole DeBoer, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. A premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.