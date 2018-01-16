‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Dakota Johnson Feels ‘Exposed’ While Packing On The PDA With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is still adjusting to her newfound stardom. The Fifty Shades Freed star recently admitted that playing Anastasia Steele on the big screens was a scary experience that left her personal life a bit too exposed. With the actress now dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, that level of exposure is only getting worse.

Johnson Felt Exposed Playing Anastasia Steele

According to People, Johnson confessed that the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise forced her to manage her emotions whenever she’s in public. The 28-year-old actress revealed that starring in the erotic drama was a bit scary because it exposed both her body and emotions to the larger world. Although there was an adjustment period, Johnson believes she is starting to get a handle on how to manage her personal and professional lives.

“Fundamentally, I’m open and warm. At my core, I’m a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary,” Johnson shared. “Throughout this entire experience, I’ve learned that I can expose my heart and my emotions, and I can still protect myself.”

Inside Johnson’s Romance With Chris Martin

Johnson’s work on the big screens isn’t her only source of exposure. The actress recently made headlines for her blossoming romance with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Back in October, the two were spotted eating sushi together in Los Angeles, where an onlooker said they appeared affectionate. A month later, Johnson attended one of Martin’s concerts in Argentina and their romance has heated up ever since.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson taking romantic walk on the beach. pic.twitter.com/Ldk7pO8bm9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2018

Martin And Johnson Pack On The PDA

This past weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex and Johnson were spotted packing on the PDA during a beach-side walk in Malibu. The couple strolled arm in arm on the beach and clearly weren’t afraid about showing a little love in public. Martin wore a grey shirt and black shorts for the outing while the actress donned a floral cover over a two-piece bikini. Shortly after the sighting, an insider revealed that Martin and Johnson spent the entire weekend together.

Johnson And Martin Spend The Weekend Together

The source claims that Johnson and Martin are starting to get serious, despite having been together for only a few months. The two caught dinner with a few friends last Friday and then hung out in Malibu for the rest of the weekend. They did not spend a lot of time together over the holidays and were happy to catch up.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

The beach outing comes a week after the two were spotted eating at Soho House in Malibu. Although their romance is clearly taking off, the couple has not officially commented on their relationship.

Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were married for over a decade before divorcing in the spring of 2014. The couple had two children during their marriage: Apple, 13, and Moses, 11. Johnson, meanwhile, has been linked to several different men over the years, including Matthew Hitt.

Fans can watch Dakota Johnson in action when Fifty Shades Freed opens in theaters on February 9.