Danica Patrick Confirms Relationship With Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick might not be a Green Bay Packers fan, but it turns out that she is a fan of their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Confirmation that the two are dating came just hours after TMZ posted a photo of the two together. They were photographed during a group dinner in a Scottsdale, Arizona, restaurant, where they were sitting next to each other.

The admission came after a few weeks of speculation that the NASCAR driver was dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback. It all started when Terez Owens reported that Patrick and Rodgers were seen looking pretty comfortable together Rodgers’ favorite Green Bay restaurants near the end of December.

After being spotted with Rodgers again, in a different restaurant in a completely different state, it would be hard to deny the dating rumors.

Instead, Danica confessed to the Associated Press, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.”

Danica, a longtime Chicago Bears fan, admitted that she and Aaron met back in 2012 at the ESPYs. She joked about her love for the opposing team and said despite that, she told Aaron she would always support him as a player.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” Patrick said. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Will Their Love Last?

Both Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are coming out of breakups in 2017. Rodgers famously split from Olivia Munn back in April. The X-Men: Apocalypse star reportedly did not get along with Rodgers’ family, causing tension for the Green Bay quarterback and his parents.

When Aaron’s brother Jordan Rodgers appeared on The Bachelorette, he confirmed that Aaron wasn’t speaking with his family and that the reason for it was Olivia Munn. Apparently, Munn didn’t get along with his family, and their disapproval of her caused Aaron to distance himself.

Danica Patrick is also fresh out of a relationship. She and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. dated for five years before finally calling it off. News of their split came out in mid-December after Stenhouse balked at the idea of marriage. Patrick made it pretty clear a few times prior to their split that she was looking for an engagement. On April Fool’s Day, she even pretended that Stenhouse proposed. Then in July, it was pretty clear that the NASCAR racer was getting frustrated while she waited.

It looks like Ricky Stenhouse Jr. waited just a bit too long and let Danica Patrick race away. Now that she’s dating Aaron Rodgers, things are looking very serious, very fast. It’s even been rumored that they are already introducing each other to family.