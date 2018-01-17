Kim Kardashian, Pregnant Kylie Jenner Baby Name Bombshell: Why ‘KUWTK’ Stars Are At War [Rumors]

Now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third baby (a little girl via surrogate) into the world, rumors are soaring about what they will name North’s and Saint’s new sibling. But it isn’t just Kim who is stealing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) baby name spotlight.

Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly pregnant, has yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl, and Kylie’s fans also are curious to learn what she will name her first child. However, amid the speculation about which baby names the KUWTK stars will choose, there is a new report of a war between the sisters.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Battle Over Baby Names

Kim’s surrogate just gave birth to a 7 lb. 6 oz. baby girl. But amid the joy, an insider told Radar Online that Jenner and Kardashian are fighting over baby names.

With Kim just having welcomed her baby into the world and Kylie awaiting her child, it should be a time when the sisters become even closer. But the war over who gets the most desirable baby name has pushed Kardashian and Jenner apart, according to the source.

“What’s in a name? Turns out a major fight, if you’re Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner!”

According to the insider, Kylie is also having a baby girl. Jenner and Kardashian reportedly both want to name their daughters Love. However, amid Kim’s and Kylie’s fight over who gets to name her baby Love, the source revealed that the sisters have other preferences.

Kanye West Wants Vote In Naming His New Daughter

In addition to the name Love, Jenner “likes the name Princess,” said the insider. But Kardashian, who excitedly turned to Twitter to announce that her third child had arrived, may decide to allow Kylie to name her baby Love despite the war.

Kim reportedly likes the name Star for her baby girl. The source predicted that Kardashian will probably play the role of big sister in indulging Jenner and letting her name her child Love. Moreover, there is one more person involved in the baby name battle, according to the insider.

“Never one to give up creative control, Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, 40, wanted a say in what to call his little girl.”

Kanye reportedly wanted to name his third child South West. However, Kim vetoed that choice.

“Kim said no because she thinks it’s cheesy and bad for their brand,” explained the insider.

Tiny KUWTK Stars North & Saint West Offer Baby Name Clues

For hints about what Kardashian might choose for a baby name (just in case Kylie chooses Love and Kanye vetoes Star), Kim has shared how she came up with the names for her two older kids, North and Saint West. Kardashian confessed that when rumors soared that she would choose the name North, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour told her that they thought it was the perfect name, reported E News.

“Anna Wintour came over and… told us ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck.”

An insider told the publication that Kim chose Saint for her second child’s name because she viewed his birth as a miracle. Kardashian had suffered pregnancy complications, which ultimately led to her decision to hire a surrogate for her third child.

Reportedly pregnant, Kylie Jenner is battling with Kim Kardashian for the best baby name. Lionel Cironneau / AP Images

Kim has shared previously that she and Kanye have a baby name list. Some of the names start with “K” and some of them do not. Rumors of possible baby names include Donda (for Kanye’s deceased mother Donda West) and direction names such as East West.

Most Popular Baby Names: Will Kylie Jenner Choose One?

Newsweek predicted that Kardashian and West probably won’t pick one of the most popular baby names of 2017. If Kylie decides not to go with Love, that leaves the trendiest names for Jenner.

“The most popular baby girl name of 2017: Sophia.”

While Sophia nabbed the top spot on the annual Top 100 Baby Names list for girls, Olivia, Emma, Ava, and Isabella followed close behind. If Kylie has a baby boy, popular male baby names include Liam, Noah, Aiden, and Lucas.

However, Jenner may decide to look to Kardashian and West for baby name role models. That decision would mean deliberately avoiding popular names and finding something unique.