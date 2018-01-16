Ryan Edwards Caught Drinking After Getting Sober Last Year

Ryan Edwards traveled to Las Vegas during Monday night’s Teen Mom OG to celebrate his bachelor party with his friends and while there, he was seen enjoying at least one alcoholic beverage.

While sources reportedly claimed that Ryan Edwards was sober from drugs and alcohol at the time, the latest scenes from the show prove otherwise and now, fans are concerned about his well being. After all, as those in recovery well know, addicts, even those who have used drugs, are told to remain clean from all substances.

On January 16, Radar Online shared new details regarding Ryan Edwards’ bachelor party, claiming his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is denying that he is “off the wagon,” despite the shocking footage that proves otherwise.

“Viewers could say what they want at this point,” Standifer told the outlet.

Although many people who are unfamiliar with addiction might say that Ryan Edwards’ drinking isn’t something to be worried about, anyone that has participated in a drug rehab program has been advised against using alcohol. It goes against what drug recovery programs teach and means that the addict is not completely sober.

Throughout the last season of Teen Mom OG, which aired in 2017, Ryan Edwards was seen nodding out and slurring his words. However, his wife claimed she had no idea that he was using drugs until Maci Bookout confirmed the news to her co-stars. Now, as Ryan Edwards drinks, she seems unaware of how drug recovery works. Not surprisingly, she’s received tons of backlash from her fans and followers online.

On Twitter during last night’s episode, a number of Teen Mom OG viewers expressed their frustrations.

“Ryan isn’t sober. Nope, this boy is still using,” one person tweeted, also adding an eye-roll emoji.

Others took aim at Mackenzie Standifer directly, claiming that she goes as far as to not look her husband in the eye because she knows he is still using.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.