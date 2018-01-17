The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017 Set In February 2018: ‘Made in Abyss,’ ‘My Hero Academia’ Vie For Best Anime

The date for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017 is coming up quickly in 2018. Scheduled for the night of February 24, 2018, the event will be live-streamed from Montalban Theater in Hollywood, California.

The big news is the contenders for the title of best anime for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017. The judges will be voting for My Hero Academia Season 2, Little Witch Academia, Land Of The Lustrous, Made In Abyss, March Comes In Like A Lion Season 2, and Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju Season 2.

My Hero Academia Season 2 was a fan favorite because it developed the character of Deku even further as a superhero while providing insight into the minds of the villains. Already, the series has been renewed for My Hero Academia Season 3 and a 2018 MHA movie. The series can be watched on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now.

The Little Witch Academia anime rode off with the hearts of fans on a broomstick. An original story by anime studio Trigger, the series started life as two short films only to be turned into a full-length series. Already, Trigger director Yoh Yoshinari has been talking about Little Witch Academia Season 2, and Akko Kagari voice actress Megumi Han has been teasing fans about an upcoming LWA announcement. The series can be watched on Netflix.

The next two entries for Anime Of The Year for 2017 would probably be more popular except that they were locked behind the paywall of Amazon Anime Strike. That Amazon channel was ended abruptly in early 2018 and now all previous Anime Strike exclusives are free to watch for Amazon Prime members.

Phos of the ‘Houseki no Kuni’ anime. Studio Orange / 'Houseki no Kuni' Anime TV Still

The anime Land Of The Lustrous (or Houseki no Kuni in Japanese) was a standout in the crowd largely because it was a 3D CGI anime. Besides the pleasing visuals, it was the heartbreaking story about the human-like jewels and the Lunarians that drew audiences in. While anime studio Orange has not yet announced Land Of The Lustrous Season 2, the ending pointed toward the second season and the manga series has plenty of source material. The series can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Reg and Riko face a variety of horrifying creatures as they explore the lower levels of the abyss. Kinema Citrus / 'Made In Abyss' Anime TV Promo

Finally, there is Made In Abyss, which has quickly made a name for itself in the anime fandom. Deceptively cute in appearance, the anime wove a tragic story about two young explorers named Riko and Reg who set out on a journey to delve to the bottom of the titular abyss. The elevator scene alone should make anyone cringe and the rabbit-like character Nanachi has been nominated for Hero Of The Year for a good reason. Thankfully, Kinema Citrus has officially confirmed the anime sequel, but they have yet to announce whether it will be Made In Abyss Season 2 or a MiA movie sequel. The series can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017 Judges Talk

Ahead of the big date, some of the judges have started talking about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017. Andrew McDanell, co-founder of Otaku Spirit, is just excited to be invited.

“Never in my many years of anime viewing would I imagine taking part in such an exciting event as the Anime Awards. Any chance to give credit to the anime we know and love is something special. For me, I don’t see it so much as a competition, but rather a celebration. A celebration that has no losers. While not every title can make it to the top, there really isn’t a title that doesn’t bring joy or connect with someone personally. Anime as a medium has come a long way for the western audience. Availability is great, the volume of releases is overwhelming, and there’s nearly something for everyone to enjoy. As such, the necessity for an Anime Awards has never been truer. It’s important to not only highlight fantastic titles, but give credit to the creators who pour their efforts into such a unique medium of entertainment.”

Zac Bertschy, executive editor at Anime News Network, believes “a pretty sizable chunk of anime’s current cultural ubiquity to the relentless effort of Crunchyroll.”

“It makes perfect sense to me that they’d be the ones (at long last, in my opinion) to give this vibrant, challenging, constantly-evolving artform a proper celebration,” said Bertschy. “It’s something I’m proud to participate in.”

Yssa Badiola, lead 2D animator at Rooster Teeth Animation, is probably best known for the RWBY series, which is featured on Crunchyroll and VRV. This judge believes it is noteworthy how large the anime industry has grown.

“At least 200 series have been produced in 2017, and it’s high time we acknowledge the hard work, passion, and dedication that goes into each project,” said Badiola. “As a professional animator and an anime fan, it’s great to know that the Anime Awards are here to highlight the series you should take risks on.”

Miranda Sanchez, an editor at IGN, is returning as a contributor to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony and she thinks the 2018 event will be even more fun.

“Of all the media I’ve covered, I rarely see the same level of camaraderie as I do with the anime community. Events like The Anime Awards are a wonderful way to bring the community together,” she said. “Being able to talk about some of the best anime of the year with other fans that are just as passionate is exciting! Regardless of the results, events like this are also a great opportunity to learn about anime that you may not have considered watching before.”

Sanchez also explained some of the differences between last year and Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017.

“The process for choosing nominees and winners this year is much more rigorous. I’ve felt a lot more involved in helping curate a great selection of nominees with the other judges,” Sanchez said. “Unlike other awards, The Anime Awards is unique in that it favors fan opinion over a panel of judges or separate awards between a panel and fans. I like that it brings both groups together so that the community as a whole has a chance to choose the best anime of 2017.”

Full List Of Nominees For Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017

Anime of the Year

March comes in like a lion Season 2

Made in Abyss

Land of the Lustrous

My Hero Academia Season 2

Descending Stories: Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū Season 2

Little Witch Academia

Manga of the Year

Golden Kamuy Vol. 1

My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness

My Brother’s Husband Vol. 1

In This Corner of the World

Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

Delicious in Dungeon Vol. 1

Best Action

My Hero Academia Season 2

Land of the Lustrous

Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 2

Attack on Titan Season 2

Fate/Apocrypha

Best Drama

Descending Stories: Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū Season 2

March comes in like a lion Season 2

Made in Abyss

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Scum’s Wish

ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept.

Best Comedy

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Mr. Osomatsu Season 2

Little Witch Academia

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 2

GAMERS!

Tsuredure Children

Best Slice of Life

Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Tsuki ga Kirei

Girls’ Last Tour

Kemono Friends

Sakura Quest

Interviews with Monster Girls

Best Continuing Series

March comes in like a lion.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 2

Dragon Ball Super

Case Closed

ALL OUT!!

Naruto: Shippuden

Best Animation

Land of the Lustrous

My Hero Academia Season 2

Little Witch Academia

March comes in like a lion Season 2

A Silent Voice

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Hero of the Year

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in My Hero Academia

Gin Minowa in Yuki Yuna is a Hero

Atsuko “Akko” Kagari in Little Witch Academia

Kukuri in Magical Circle Guru Guru

Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Nanachi in Made in Abyss

Villain of the Year

Stain in My Hero Academia

Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil

Bondrewd in Made in Abyss

Cartaphilus in The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Hiro Shishigami in Inuyashiki

Usagi the Zodiac Warrior of the Rabbit in Juni Taisen: Zodiac War

Best Opening

ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. – “Shadow and Truth” by ONE III NOTES

The Ancient Magus’ Bride– “Here” by JUNNA

Attack on Titan Season 2 – “Shinzou wo Sasageyo! (心臓を捧げよ！)” by Linked Horizon

My Hero Academia Season 2 – OP 1 – “Peace Sign (ピースサイン)” by Kenshi Yonezu

Princess Principal – “The Other Side of the Wall” by Void_Chords Featuring MARU

Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū Season 2 – “Imawa no Shinigami (今際の死神)” by Megumi Hayashibara

Best Ending

Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond– “Step Up LOVE (ステップアップLOVE)” by DAOKO x Yasuyuki Okamura

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid – “Ishukan Communication (イシュカン・コミュニケーション)” by Chorogonzu (ちょろゴンず)

Land of the lustrous– “Kirameku Hamabe (煌めく浜辺)” by Yuiko Ohara

Recovery of an MMO Junkie– “Hikari, Hikari (ひかり、ひかり)” by Yuuka Aisaka

Just Because!– “behind” by Karin Isobe, Yuna Yoshino, and Lynn

March comes in like a lion Season 2 – “Kafune (カフネ)” by Brian the Sun

Best Boy

Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia

Rei Kiriyama in March comes in like a lion.

Kazuma in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in My Hero Academia

Fafnir in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Yakumo Yuurakutei in Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū

Best Girl

Atsuko “Akko” Kagari in Little Witch Academia

Ochako Uraraka in My Hero Academia

Moriko Morioka in Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Serval in Kemono Friends

Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia

Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Best Film

A Silent Voice

Your Name

In This Corner of the World

Girls and Panzer movie

Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – I. Presage Flower

Best CGI

Land of the Lustrous

Kado: The Right Answer

Re:Creators

Attack on Titan Season 2

Knight’s & Magic

Inuyashiki

Best Score

Made in Abyss

Little Witch Academia

Land of the Lustrous

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept.

Re:Creators