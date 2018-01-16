‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Slams Amber Portwood: ‘Admit You Planned Your Pregnancy’ For Money

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was live tweeting during the latest episode of the show, in which her co-star, Amber Portwood, found out that she was pregnant with her second child. Amber has said that the pregnancy was a complete surprise, but Farrah doesn’t believe her. Abraham took to social media to call out Portwood during the episode, revealing that she thinks Amber planned the pregnancy so that she could get bonus money that MTV allegedly offers the stars of the show when they get pregnant.

According to a January 15 report by Pop Culture, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham says that Amber Portwood should just “admit” that she “planned her pregnancy.” Farrah adds that Amber should “enjoy the bonus” she received for getting pregnant again, and that perhaps she should use that money to pay the child support she owes her baby daddy, Gary Shirley. Abraham then called Portwood “pathetic” and dissed the reality TV series in the process.

Later, Farrah Abraham decided to get in the middle of an online Twitter argument between Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley, revealing that she sided with Gary when it came to his comments on Amber’s depression and parenting skills.

“Worst mom award Amber,” the Teen Mom OG star added to the post.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham’s feud goes way back. Although Farrah has feuded with each and every one of her MTV co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Gary Shirley, it seems that her feud with Amber still rubs her the wrong way. As viewers may remember, Farrah and her then-boyfriend Simon Saran once claimed that Amber’s ex-fiance, Matt Baier, looked like a pedophile on stage during a TMOG reunion. This caused an angry Portwood to storm the stage and physically attack Abraham. Although security stepped in before much damage was done, that was the last straw for Farrah, who has not made public appearances or been on stage with any of her co-stars since.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham says this will be her last season of Teen Mom OG after producers tried to fire her for being involved in the adult entertainment industry. She’s been regularly slamming as well as promoting the show for months now.

