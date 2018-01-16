James Kennedy Slams Lala Kent For Sleeping With A ‘Fat Man’ Because He Pays Her Rent

Lala Kent and James Kennedy are at war during next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, and as they argue back and forth at a restaurant over Kennedy’s girlfriend Raquel Leviss, Kennedy takes aim at Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

In a sneak peek at next Monday’s Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy targets Lala Kent for allegedly failing to give his girlfriend respect, and shortly thereafter, he takes aim at Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett, suggesting that she may be dating the movie producer only because she needs the money.

“You f**k a fat man because he pays for your rent,” James Kennedy declares.

Lala Kent has been dating Randall Emmett for the past two years, and throughout their relationship, she has been frequently spending time at his Los Angeles mansion and enjoying rides on his private jets. She’s even allegedly been riding around in a Range Rover that he bought for her. That said, rumors of potentially being a gold digger are likely false. After all, Kent plans to get rich on her own and recently launched a line of cosmetics, including several lip glosses.

During an episode of The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro last week, Lala Kent was asked about a potential engagement to Randall Emmett and said that she would say “yes” if he asked for her hand in marriage. She then said that she would have no problem signing a prenup.

“I would sign whatever he would give me, because I don’t care, cause I’m gonna be rich by myself,” she said on the show, according to a report by Perez Hilton.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:59am PST

Lala Kent doesn’t take kindly to her friend James Kennedy’s comments about her man and her relationship and quickly tells him to know his place. The Vanderpump Rules star also questions him about why he would come at her so viscously when she’s always had his back.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Randall Emmett does not appear on the reality series.