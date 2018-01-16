Brittany Cartwright Explains Why She Took Cheater Jax Taylor Back: ‘I Wanted Him To Be Right Beside Me’

Jax Taylor was able to cheat on Brittany Cartwright and bash her in an audio recording, claiming he’d never marry her or have children with her without facing many, if any, repercussions, but why?

During last night’s new episode of Watch What Happens Live, Brittany Cartwright spoke to Andy Cohen about Jax Taylor’s cheating scandal and the horrible things he said about her and their relationship, claiming that she took Taylor back after he retracted what he had said on the audio clip.

“He’s definitely retracted a bunch of times,” Brittany Cartwright explained, adding that not all of their moments have been seen on Vanderpump Rules.

According to Brittany Cartwright, she was confused about what was going on between them when it took place back in May but ultimately decided that she preferred for Jax Taylor to be “right beside me all the time.” Not surprisingly, the majority of Vanderpump Rules viewers haven’t agreed with her decision to remain dedicated to her unfaithful partner. In fact, when the audience was polled during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, an overwhelming 95 percent said that she should have never taken him back.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had been dating for two years when he cheated on her with Faith Stowers and blasted her in an audio clip, claiming he was no longer attracted to her sexually.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been highly confusing to fans in recent months but when it comes to their future, Taylor appears to be ready to settle down with Cartwright, despite his audio clip comments. He even took his girlfriend to The Castle Post, where she wants to get married, at the end of last month. That said, the reality stars have not yet announced an engagement to their fans and followers.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.