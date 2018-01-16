What Exactly Did Jax Taylor Say On Lala Kent’s Audio Clip? His Comments About Brittany Are Beyond Hurtful

Jax Taylor’s co-stars revealed the shocking things he said about Brittany Cartwright on Lala Kent’s audio clip during last night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

While the series’ previous episode only revealed that Jax Taylor had said horrible things about his girlfriend, including a statement claiming he would never marry her, Monday’s show revealed a lot more information, which has made Brittany Cartwright’s decision to stay with him even more confusing to fans.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Jax Taylor said during the taping that he doesn’t want to marry Brittany Cartwright and will never have kids with her — and that was just the tip of the iceberg. As other members of the cast revealed, Taylor then took aim at the relationship he and Cartwright had, suggesting that he wasn’t sexually attracted to her and had the “best sex” with their friend and co-star Faith Stowers.

“He’s not even attracted to her anymore,” Kristen Doute explained in a clip from last night’s show.

“It’s not that I don’t like being with her… just not sexually,” Stassi Schroeder quoted Jax Taylor as saying.

After hearing her boyfriend’s shocking allegations, Brittany Cartwright declared that she was “done” and encouraged Jax Taylor to move out. However, as fans have seen on social media, Taylor never moved out and he and Cartwright have continued to date.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on May 13, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went through a rocky patch during Season 6 due to his cheating and statements about their relationship but Cartwright didn’t stick to her word and dump him after learning he had engaged in an affair with Faith Stowers. Instead, she chose to stay with him and now appears to be considering marrying her unfaithful partner.

At the end of last month, as Jax Taylor’s cheating scandal played out on Vanderpump Rules, he and Brittany Cartwright visited a castle in Kentucky where she hopes to get married.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.