Lisa Vanderpump’s Family Secrets To Be Exposed In New Tell-All [Rumor]

Lisa Vanderpump has been an open book on the Bravo reality shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, but that doesn’t mean she wants to be the subject of a book. But that’s exactly what could happen, according to a new report by Radar Online. The celebrity gossip site has revealed that Lisa Vanderpump’s estranged family members are penning a book about the 57-year-old reality star/restaurateur. The tell-all is being described as a shocking book that will “expose over 50 years of secrets” in the Vanderpump family.

Lisa Vanderpump reportedly has a lot of drama with her family, which has gotten to a breaking point. In the past, Lisa Vanderpump has been vocal about ongoing drama with her judgmental family members who live living across the pond. Vanderpump revealed that her English clan doesn’t approve of her life as a reality TV star.

“They’re not supportive,” Lisa told E! News. “It’s a ‘reality show’ and that doesn’t quite fit in with their perception of what I should be doing with my real life. People in England don’t talk like that.”

In 2014, Lisa’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, even called her out on Twitter.

“As your brother @lisavanderpump, you need to get your skinny a** back to England and stop p***ing about on reality TV.”

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

At the time, Lisa also joked that if her Bravo spinoff show, Vanderpump Rules, ever made its way to England she would “never be let back into the country.” The show, about the naughty staffers at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot SUR, can now be seen in the UK.

Lisa Vanderpump previously told Adweek that she initially felt “a little sense of security” in the fact that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn’t air in England when it debuted on Bravo in 2010. Lisa admitted that her family members “weren’t thrilled” about her dive into the reality TV pool, but that the launch of Vanderpump Rules was even worse.

“It’s even more in their face because I have a show called Vanderpump Rules and that’s my family’s name,” Lisa told Adweek. “A classic example of this was when my nephew was staying with me and I said to him, ‘We’re shooting Housewives. I mean, you’re here, would you just be in it?’ And he said, ‘Actually, Lisa, not really my thing. Thank you so much, but I’ll pass.'”

Last week, the Vanderpump Rules star reportedly made headlines for an “explosive” fight with her brother while they were dining at The Waverly Inn in New York City. According to Radar, Lisa, her husband Ken Todd, and their daughter Pandora were dining with Mark Vanderpump and a few other guests when the Vanderpump siblings got into a heated argument at the table. A source said that the cause of the fight was unclear but that the disagreement seemed “very serious,” and that Lisa looked “extremely embarrassed” that the family shouting match occurred in public. The insider also said that at one point, Mark Vanderpump slammed his hands on the table and screamed, “Enough is enough!”

No word if he was talking about Lisa’s reality TV resume or something else, but it sounds like quite a chapter for a tell-all book—if he’s involved. As of now, there is no word on which Vanderpump family members are planning to pen the tell-all book about Lisa.