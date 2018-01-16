This Is An S.O.S! The Jonas Brothers Reactivate Instagram, Fans Rejoice Of Possible JoBro Reunion

It has been almost five years since the Jonas Brothers shocked the world by announcing that their band was splitting up. This left many young girls, and maybe even a few adults, in tears. But hold onto your hats because there is a rumor going around on social media that these boys are getting back together thanks to their old Instagram account suddenly being reactivated.

Once word got out that their account was once again live, Twitter was put on high alert and the Jonas Brothers started trending. JoBro fans, who have aged a bit since those days, woke up to the news that there is a possibility that their favorite band may just reunite. The excitement spread like wildfire.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas went their separate ways in 2013 to pursue their own projects, and they have all been quite successful in both their careers and their personal lives. Kevin has been married for eight years to wife Danielle, and they have two beautiful daughters. Unlike his younger brothers, who stuck it out in the music business, the oldest Jobro went in a different direction. Kevin Jonas is now an entrepreneur in the tech world and has taken on various other projects.

Joe Jonas had tried his hand as a solo artist and is currently having much success with his new band, DNCE. He is also engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The youngest member of the former Jonas Brothers band, Nick, went on his own musical path. He has also gotten his feet wet in acting on both the small and big screen.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

What does it all mean now that the JoBros reactivated their Instagram account? Is this truly a sign of a Jonas Brothers reunion? The world seems to be holding its breath just waiting on the official word that it is really happening.

However, it may just be that the Instagram account was reactivated for old time’s sake. At the very least, JoBro fans are having loads of fun on social media posting plenty of videos and old photos of the guys in their younger days.