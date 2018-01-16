Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Stuns As She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Crop Top & Denim Shorts

Chrissy Teigen is clearly still putting her model skills to very good use, despite being pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend. The star – who’s been showing off her growing baby bump on social media over the past few weeks – stunned fans this week when she stepped out for lunch with the musician in a white crop top and denim shorts.

The star, who’s thought to be around four to five months pregnant with her second child, proudly showed off her glimpse at her bare bump in new candid paparazzi photos published by Daily Mail.

The snaps, which showed pregnant Chrissy looking stunning as she walked arm in arm with her husband of husband of almost four years, revealed that the model paired her crop top and short shorts with a fedora, long denim jacket and thigh-high brown boots as they made their way to a dinner date with friends.

The snaps were also shared online by Hollywood Tattle Tale, where one fan praised the Sports Illustrated model for being proud to show off her bump while out and about with the “All Of Me” singer in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

“So classy as is Khloe [Kardashian],” tweeted one fan of both Chrissy and the Keeping up with the Kardashians star, who’s currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Proud of their baby bump,” the fan then continued in the comments section of the photos on Instagram, “all beautiful.”

And proving that she really is proud to show off her growing baby bump to the world, this isn’t the first time Teigen has displayed her bump.

Last month, the pregnant star’s bump appeared much bigger than it did in the latest candid snaps of the couple enjoying lunch in California, as Chrissy shared a photo of her midsection looking pretty large during a trip to Japan late last year.

Posing to the side as she wore a green trench coat, Teigen took a snap of her growing bump in the mirror while in a store in Tokyo with John where she revealed that she thinks their baby is growing pretty fast.

“How so big so fast?” she asked of her growing middle in the caption, just a few weeks after the twosome – who are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Luna – announced that Chrissy was pregnant and they would soon be welcoming their second child into the world back in November.

A few days later, Teigen then gave fans another look at her growing bump with an adorable family photo on Instagram.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In early December, Teigen uploaded a photo of herself, John, Luna, and her mom posing by their Christmas tree while wearing matching red and white striped pajamas.

“Christmas is not over,” Chrissy joked in the caption of the photo she shared on January 3, as she once again put her baby bump on full display in her matching onesie.