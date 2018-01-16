Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: Actress Rumored To Bring Chris Martin At ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Film Premiere

A few weeks from now, Fifty Shades Freed would finally hit theaters after years of waiting. The upcoming movie is going to be the third and last installment of the popular erotic romantic drama series. With the film’s premiere coming up, many fans are wondering if Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are going to walk down the red carpet amid the rumors claiming that they are not on speaking terms.

Radar Online previously claimed that Jamie Dornan got pissed at Dakota Johnson due to the latter’s diva attitude on the set of the Fifty Shades Freed movie. An unnamed source allegedly told the publication that the rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin “was out of control” while filming the much-anticipated movie. The tipster added that even the management was not happy about Dakota’s behavior that they asked her mom, Melanie Griffith, to help in handling her daughter.

It was also claimed that Jamie Dornan does not speak with Dakota Johnson anymore after he got tired of the actress’ wrongful actions. The news outlet added that even their co-stars are thankful that they would no longer have to deal with the 28-year-old American actress after the Fifty Shades Freed, being the series’ last installment. Because of this, avid followers of the on-screen pair have speculated that Jamie and Dakota might not appear together at the movie’s premiere night.

Rumors have it that Dakota Johnson is likely to bring Chris Martin in the imminent Fifty Shades Freed movie premiere. The duo sparked dating rumors after they are frequently spotted together lately. As a matter of fact, TMZ shared that the leading lady of Jamie Dornan was seen having a romantic walk by the beach along with the Coldplay frontman. Photos of the pair getting cozy with each other in Malibu made rounds online this weekend.

In November 2017, the rumored couple was reportedly sighted having a romantic dinner in Israel. An eyewitness revealed to Us Weekly that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin looked so happy while eating at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya. The news outlet also noted that the leading lady of Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed and “The Scientist” singer were also seen at Los Angeles’ Sushi Park in October 2017.

“Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner. They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have yet to comment on the speculations claiming that they are already an item. If the How To Be Single actress is expected to bring the Coldplay singer in the Fifty Shades Freed premiere, Jamie Dornan is said to hit the red carpet with his wife, Amelia Warner. Though the 35-year-old English singer-actress previously revealed that she has not seen the first two installments of the Fifty Shades yet, Amelia said it does not necessarily mean that she would never care to do so.

While these rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars has confirmed or denied anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Catch the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie on Feb. 9, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!