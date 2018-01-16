‘Bachelor’ Fans Freak Out Over Nick Viall, January Jones Dating Rumors

The Bachelor fans have seen it all, but this is something no one saw coming. According to a source for the New York Post’s Page Six, four-time Bachelor franchise star Nick Viall is reportedly dating actress January Jones. The insider revealed that the Mad Men star hooked up with Nick Viall in November after he heard she was a Bachelor superfan and reached out to her, and that they recently made their public debut as a couple at Jones’ 40th birthday party at the West Hollywood hotspot Inkwell.

Nick Viall is fair game—he split from his Bachelor fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi back in August—but fans are still raising eyebrows over his rumored relationship with a Hollywood star. At worst, it sounds like a stunt to stay in the spotlight ahead of another reality stint, and at best “it’s complicated.”

For the past four years, Nick Viall’s dating history has publicly played out on five reality shows. In addition to two seasons of The Bachelorette, and one each of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Viall competed on Dancing with the Stars last year. Fans have seen Nick hook up with Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jen Saviano, and a whole bunch of Bachelor babes.

Meanwhile, January Jones has a 6-year-old son, Xander, whose father she has kept secret, and a long list of famous exes that include Ashton Kutcher, Josh Groban, Will Forte, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Jones previously told Red magazine she has kept her son’s paternity a secret for “personal” reasons. January also talked about dating as a single parent.

“[Most of the time] I just don’t feel I need a partner,” Jones told Red last fall. “Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room.”

Jones also dished on her “type.”

“I want a manly man in flannel, with a beard and an ax,” Jones revealed. “But then there’s always something wrong. Like he’s a Republican.”

Or a reality star.

After news of Nick Viall’s reported relationship with January Jones surfaced, stunned fans of the ABC reality dating franchise took to social media to react to the news. Many Bachelor fans aren’t buying it, and the ones who are buying it are questioning the new trend of Bachelor stars dating Hollywood actresses. In addition to Nick Viall’s rumored newfound romance with January Jones, fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams has been very publicly dating Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland.

nick viall from the bachelor dating betty draper is still blowing my mind, and bc of that I can’t go to sleep — nicholas (@saichdawggies) January 16, 2018

I just did a spit take and I wasn’t even drinking anything https://t.co/efV8Vdhyo2 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) January 16, 2018

Guys, I’m sorry, this January Jones/Nick Viall news is too much for me to process, and I need to turn off the television now. #thebachelor — Jamie Beckman (@jamiebeckman) January 16, 2018

Imagine keeping the identity of the father of your child secret for like 7 years but then being outed for dating nick viall after 2 months https://t.co/gxkagubV9s — Emma Hinchliffe (@_emmahinchliffe) January 16, 2018

First Wells is dating Sarah Hyland, next this. At this rate I’d go on this show. Anything can happen. Maybe I’d become the next Oprah. https://t.co/WD5EtZLNp9 — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) January 16, 2018

Right now Bachelor Nation is way more concerned with Nick Viall and January Jones than whatever’s going on with Arie. #TheBachelor — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 16, 2018

Nick Viall and January Jones have not publicly confirmed their relationship. But as far as Bachelor fans are concerned, this buzzy Hollywood hookup is way more interesting than anything that’s happening on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

