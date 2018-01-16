Dolores O’Riordan: Cranberries’ Album Sales Increase By 900 Percent As World Reacts To Her Sudden Death

Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, passed away on Jan. 15 at the age of 46. Her untimely death sent shock waves through the music community and fans across the world.

Heartbroken fans reacted to her passing by listening to her music again and this led to a huge increase in The Cranberries’ album sales. As TMZ reported, Dolores O’Riordan’s band topped Amazon’s music sales on Monday, just minutes after news of her death spread worldwide.

In particular, the album Something Else recorded an increase of more than 900 percent in sales. On the iTunes music chart, The Cranberries’ albums No Need to Argue ranks at No. 18 while Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We secured the No. 17 spot. One of the band’s biggest hit tracks, “Linger,” sits at No. 9 on the single’s chart while their Stars: The Best Of 1992-2002 is currently at No. 2 on the iTunes Album Chart.

At any rate, according to Billboard, The Cranberries first entered the Billboard chart when “Dreams” appeared on Alternative Songs airplay on May 29, 1993. The track eventually became the band’s first hit, ranking No. 15. Two of the group’s best and biggest songs, “Linger” (1993) and “Zombie” (1994), helped them gain attention in the U.S., with the latter song title making it to Billboard’s No. 1 spot.

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Dolores O’Riordan was found dead in her hotel room in London at around 9:05 a.m. Emergency workers were called to Hilton’s Park Lane Hotel and they found the singer unconscious.

As of this time, the police have recorded her death as “unexplained” but an investigation is underway. Despite this initial report, the Associated Press reported that the authorities are not treating the death of Dolores O’Riordan as suspicious.

It was learned that The Cranberries singer was staying in London for a short recording session with the band Bad Wolves. Just hours after she was found dead, they were supposed to record a version of “Zombie.”

"We are crushed." Celebrities react to death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan https://t.co/lmwiH76Hp9 — TIME (@TIME) January 16, 2018

Dolores O’Riordan was born on Sept. 6, 1971. She was a well-known Irish singer and songwriter.

Her voice propelled The Cranberries to worldwide success before they took a break in 2003. The group reunited in 2009 and continued to make hit songs. They also held sold-out concert tours across Europe and Asia.