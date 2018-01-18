‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Murder Mystery Will Reportedly Shake Things Up At CBS Soap Opera

Bold and the Beautiful fans should prepare themselves for another possible murder mystery to hit Forrester Creations. The CBS soap opera is reportedly planning to shake things up in order to keep things a little bit more interesting for viewers who have been closely following the series.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are recently teasing on the possibility that a character will suffer from a grim fate, which will become part of a murder mystery arc in the CBS drama. Celeb Dirty Laundry notes that this has not yet been confirmed, but it would not be surprising if the show’s writers decided to go down that path, especially with the things that have been taking place in the latest episodes.

As this has not yet been confirmed, it remains a guessing game on whether Bold and the Beautiful will decide to kill off a major character or a minor one. Some fans have been commenting and complaining on the seemingly boring storylines and the usual love triangle plots.

One possible character that might get killed on The Bold and the Beautiful is Steffy. Many viewers have seen her and Liam go through several ups and downs, but Steffy has been going through a lot, especially after revealing her affair with Bill.

Of course, there have been talks that Steffy’s unborn child might die, but it would also be interesting to see her get killed on B&B and see how this changes things between Liam and Bill. There have also been talks amongst fans that Brooke may be the one to leave the series, especially after actress Katherine Kelly Lang stated that she and her partner Dominique Zoida are planning to move to Australia.

Lang admitted that they have already been looking around for properties and expressed hope to score one in the “near future,” reports Mail Online. Lang, however, reassured fans that she remains committed to her role on The Bold and the Beautiful and explained that she will not be living full time in Australia.

If Bold and the Beautiful‘s murder mystery will not involve a major character, then there are plenty of options in the remaining characters. The aforementioned report mentions the possibility that Sheila may die, as the value her character used to bring to the CBS soap opera every time she battles it out with Quinn is no longer as exciting as it used to be.