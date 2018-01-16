‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Spoilers: Season 1 Finale Ending Reimagined, New Villains Introduced

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 premiere has already been aired but fans’ thirst for more information seemed to have not been quenched in the least as the show introduces a new villain to challenge Meliodas and the rest of the gang.

The anime series, known in Japan as Nanatsu no Taizai, returns for its second season to see Meliodas, the Dragon’s Sin of Wrath and leader of the team, facing a new foe in form of Zeldris, Comicbook.com reported.

According to the outlet, the show returned to tie up loose ends from the cliffhanger Season 1 finale where Zeldris appeared and called the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins by his real name. While anime viewers were a bit baffled by this conclusion, those who were able to read the manga know exactly why this character appeared.

As it turns out, Zeldris is a high-level warrior from the Demon Clan who represents Peity in the Ten Commandments and serves directly under the Demon King. What is more interesting, however, is that he is also Meliodas’ younger brother who holds a grudge against him for abandoning the Demon Clan.

Based on the outlet’s report, Meliodas and Zeldris share similar talents, including their leadership skills but differ when it comes to volatility. He has also become the strongest of the Ten Commandments.

’THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS' Just Introduced Its Season 2 Villainshttps://t.co/x6SPmWS00l pic.twitter.com/OsbEL7r1H1 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 15, 2018

Interestingly, the pilot episode of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 provided a chance for its makers to retcon the last 10 minutes of Season 1’s final episode.

In another report, Comicbook.com explained that everything that happened in the Season 1 finale had all been just a dream—Elizabeth’s dream, to be exact.

For those who had forgotten, Season 1 ended with six members of the Seven Deadly Sins fighting the Holy Knight Hendrickson, who later ended up with a surprise return by stealing Meliodas’ sword to raise the demon race. After that, the Sins and Elizabeth went on to a quest to locate their seventh member, Escanor, the Lion’s Sin of Pride.

However, that was actually way off the actual story told in the manga, something that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 appeared to have corrected during its premiere. With that said, it looks like the group is bound to face a new foe after all in the form of the Ten Commandments.