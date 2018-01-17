‘The Winds Of Winter’: George R.R. Martin Might Kill Off Two Major POV Characters In Sixth ‘ASOIAF’ Book

The long wait for The Winds of Winter has certainly birthed several theories about how the novel will be different from Game of Thrones Season 8. After all, the HBO series has already confirmed that Jon Snow will be resurrected and eventually become the King in the North. Unfortunately, it looks like things will not go too well for some POV characters in the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. Who will get killed off when George R.R. Martin finally completes the highly anticipated novel?

There is little doubt that there will be more deaths in The Winds of Winter. After all, George R.R. Martin is well known for killing off several characters in A Song of Ice and Fire. However, there are two characters who have already died in Game of Thrones but are still very much alive in Martin’s last book A Dance with Dragons. Interestingly, these two could change things up for Book 6 and the scene will certainly not appear in the HBO show’s final season.

George R.R. Martin has previously told IGN that he is preparing for a major plot twist in The Winds of Winter that will not be copied in Game of Thrones Season 8. The author also offered a hint on who will be responsible for the new ASOIAF shocker.

“It is fairly obvious because it is something that involves a couple of characters, one of which is dead on the show, and not dead in the books. So the show can’t do it, unfortunately, because they have killed someone I have not killed.”

There are two possible participants in George R.R. Martin’s plot twist. Stannis Baratheon and his daughter Shireen were both killed off in Game of Thrones Season 6 but they are both alive and well in A Dance with Dragons. However, there are speculations that Martin was referring to Stannis because a chapter from The Winds of Winter features him planning to kill Theon Greyjoy. It is possible that Stannis will ultimately have Theon decapitated in front of a heart tree as a sacrifice to ensure his victory over the Boltons. In the show, Shireen was burned alive as a tribute to R’hllor but Stannis was still defeated.

HBO

But what are the chances that both Stannis Baratheon and Theon Greyjoy will end up dead in The Winds of Winter? Some believe that Stannis will still be killed despite having Theon beheaded. This could mean that the two POV characters are set to have their final chapters in the sixth ASOIAF novel.

The Winds of Winter release date is expected to be announced this year. Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on HBO in 2019.