Kylie Jenner Misses Pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s Big Announcement On ‘KUWTK,’ Still Keeps Away From Instagram

It is no secret that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. However, the family was never officially informed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On Monday, it was time for Khloe Kardashian’s big announcement on KUWTK. However, a key member of the family was missing at the family gathering.

Khloe’s big moment came on Monday’s episode when boyfriend Tristan initiated the talk. The basketball professional chose the “perfect timing” as both the families were present at the barbecue party. He, however, gave Khloe the opportunity to make the announcement.

“KoKo, wanna throw the hammer down?”

And, Khloe declared that she was expecting Tristan’s baby, Mirror Online reported.

While Kendall Jenner was also absent at the party, it was the other sister’s presence that fans missed. After months of speculation, they expected Kylie Jenner’s big news of pregnancy would be revealed on the show. While Khloe did make her big announcement, fans might have been expecting the other sister to do so.

Kylie, nevertheless, has been maintaining a low profile since the pregnancy rumors started. It is specifically surprising because the 20-year-old belongs to the Kardashian family, which is known for grabbing media attention for each and every detail of their so-called private life.

When Kim Kardashian was pregnant, media followed her wherever she went. And, she apparently enjoyed the media attention. Now that Kylie Jenner has become reclusive about her personal life with boyfriend Travis Scott, it leaves people astounded.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

Even though Kylie could not attend the family function, her 33-year-old sister decided to give her the news anyway. All three Kardashian sisters came together and contacted Kylie on FaceTime. As soon as Khloe tells her that she wanted to tell her something, Kylie asks her sister if she was talking about her pregnancy.

“I’m pregnant!” Khloe declared.

Kylie said she was going to cry out of joy. She added that she was extremely happy for Khloe and Tristan.

Kylie Jenner, who established a reputation for being the “selfie queen,” has literally stopped sharing her pics on Instagram for weeks now. She either does not show her body at all or does so while covering herself in oversized shirts.

Sasha’s Shirt???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Her fans are eagerly waiting for the big news from Kylie Jenner, who still prefers to keep it private.