Dolores O’Riordan: Cranberries Singer Sounded ‘Full Of Life’ On Phone Just Hours Before She Died, Says Friend

Music fans all over the world are still in shock over the death of Dolores O’Riordan, lead vocalist of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, at the very young age of 46. While her cause of death remains unknown as of this writing, a new report took a look at the final hours of the iconic singer’s life, as told by one of her closest friends.

Dan Waite, a longtime friend of O’Riordan’s and the international managing director of record label Eleven Seven, issued a statement to People, relating how Dolores had appeared to be in a jovial mood, sounding “full of life” when she left a voicemail early Monday morning, mere hours before she died. According to Waite, O’Riordan appeared to be very pleased with how hard rock/heavy metal band Bad Wolves had covered The Cranberries’ big chart hit from 1994, “Zombie.”

“She was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals,” said Waite.

“She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don [Burton], her ex-husband, her children, and her mother.”

As noted by Blabbermouth, Dan Waite coordinated what would have been a collaboration between Bad Wolves and Dolores O’Riordan, as she reportedly “connected” with the American band’s version of one of The Cranberries’ most recognizable songs. O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room on Monday, the very same day when she was supposed to add her vocals to Bad Wolves’ version of “Zombie.”

Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.

In a statement posted on the band’s official Facebook page, Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext said that he and his bandmates are “shocked and saddened” at the news of Dolores O’Riordan’s death, and had always respected her as an artist and singer, as she was “never afraid to bare her soul” in the music she wrote and performed.

“‘Zombie’ is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre. When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received.”

Although Bad Wolves never got to team up with Dolores O’Riordan as was planned, Vext concluded his statement by saying that the band “hopes [they] can still make her proud” by releasing “Zombie,” even without Dolores’ guest vocals.

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Dolores O’Riordan’s passing was being classified as of Monday as a sudden, “unexplained” death with no specific cause of death made available. Last year, she reunited with The Cranberries, some 14 years after the group disbanded, though the band had to cancel a number of tour dates due to Dolores’ back problems. She did, however, tell fans on The Cranberries’ Facebook page in December that she was “feeling good” after her first gig in months, a performance at Billboard’s staff holiday party.